Norway Punks SLÃ˜TFACE Unleash Colorful New Video

Norway's premiere punks Sløtface celebrated the release of recent comeback single "Telepathetic" with a sold out London show last night. Today, they share the new track's surreal visuals. As part of a collaboration with local artists, the band perform to bring their artworks to life in bizarre fashion.

Of the video, the band say: "What we really wanted to do was to gather all of our creative friends and acquaintances and create something. Not knowing specifically what we were actually going to get. The song is all about waiting for something good to happen, and we thought the idea of statically waiting as a part of the art would be a funny way to showcase that feeling of stasis. We really can't say enough times how thankful we are to all of our friends who contributed with art and help with the video, they really made it something really fun and special."

Watch the video here:



Having spent the last couple of years relentlessly touring their impressive debut album Try Not To Freak Out, the band returned recently with their first piece of new music since its release, via the blistering new single. The band co-produced the new single alongside Odd Martin Skålne (Sigrid, Aurora), creating their boldest and most immediate moment to date.



Of the track's beginnings, bassist Lasse Lokøy says "it was written in approximately 2 hours, at 11 in the evening, after a full day of recording. Most of us don't remember any of it because we were so tired".



Vocalist Haley Shea continues, "the lyrics were something I'd been trying to fit somewhere on the record throughout the process. The song is about the feeling, usually when you're growing up, or working a job you don't like, or other halfway points where it just feels like everything good is happening in other places from where you are. It's about how ineffectual it is to wait around and hope for things to happen, about how you have to make things happen, but also about the silly fear that if you dream about something it might not happen."



More details about further upcoming music from the band will be available soon.

Photo credit: Jonathan Vivaas Kise





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You