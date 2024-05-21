Nonpoint Release New Single 'Underdog;' Will Tour with Black Stone Cherry This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Continuing with the success of their new independent label, 361 Degrees Records, Nonpoint proudly unveils their latest single, "Underdog," along with its official music video.

The song embodies the spirit of perseverance, urging listeners to embrace their underdog status and defy expectations. "Being the underdog doesn't mean you're defeated; it means you have more room to surprise everyone with your resilience and determination," says the band's frontman Elias Soriano.

Accompanying the release is a visually stunning music video, directed by Drew Johnston, that complements the song's empowering message.

Nonpoint continues to solidify their place as one of rock's most formidable acts, pushing boundaries and inspiring audiences with their uncompromising sound and unwavering passion.

"Underdog" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on Nonpoint's official YouTube channel.

Nonpoint is set to hit the road this summer alongside Black Stone Cherry for The Kickin' & Screamin' Tour. These two powerhouse bands join forces to deliver an unforgettable concert experience. Get ready to rock out and experience the energy firsthand!

2024 Nonpoint Tour & Festival Dates: Festivals

6/7: Soperton, GA - Throwdown at The Campground

7/20: Cumberland, MD - Rock The Mountains

7/27: Syracuse, NY - Knockathon Reboot

8/15: Glen Flora, WI - Northwoods Rock Rally

9/27: Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Fest * w/Black Stone Cherry

7/26: Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

7/27: Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

7/28: Norfolk, VA - Norva

7/30: Richmond, VA - The National

7/ 31: Huntington, WV - The Loud

7/1: Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

7/3: Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

7/4: New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

7/5: Memphis, TN - Growlers

7/7: Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

7/8: Waco, TX - The Backyard

7/9: Beaumont, TX - Roxy Music Hall

7/10: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

7/12: Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live

7/13: Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

7/14: Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre w/SOiL, Hed PE and Union Underground

11/5: Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

11/6: London, UK - Electric Ballroom

11/8: Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steelmill

11/9: Manchester, UK - Academy 2

11/10: Nottingham, UK - Rock Ciy

11/12: Glasgow, UK - SWG3

11/13: Newcastle, UK - Riverside

11/15: Swansea, UK - Patti Pavillion

11/16: Southhampton, UK - The 1865

South Florida-based rock band Nonpoint, has been captivating audiences with their energetic sound and passionate performances for over two decades. Formed in 1997, the band has consistently pushed the boundaries of what modern rock can be, combining heavy metal, nu-metal, and hard rock into a unique and powerful musical force. Over the course of their 20-year career, Nonpoint has released several critically acclaimed albums and garnered a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts in the industry. Throughout their career, Nonpoint has been celebrated for their signature sound and powerful lyrics, which often tackle social and political issues. Their hard-hitting sound and emotional live performances have earned them a dedicated fanbase, as well as recognition from the music industry. Nonpoint has received multiple award nominations and has been praised by publications such as Rolling Stone, Revolver, and Alternative Press.

Comments