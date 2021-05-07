NoMBe Releases Sophomore Album 'CHROMATOPIA'

Singer, songwriter, and producer NoMBe has released his highly anticipated sophomore album, CHROMATOPIA via TH3RD BRAIN Records - PRESS HERE to listen. The conceptual 14-track self-produced album lyrically details the internal dialogue of love - using elements of pop, electronic, soul, and rock - to explore its many different hues, providing a first-hand look into his kaleidoscopic world.

Alongside the album, NoMBe has released the music video for "Water Into Wine," the ardent new single, transparently written about the waves of emotions that threaten to drown you when you fear losing someone you love. PRESS HERE to watch the video Directed By B and PRESS HERE to check out the premiere on Hollywood Life.

"When I landed on the lyrics 'baby, can you turn my water into wine,' the concept was so interesting to me. This idea that you can cry so much that it basically becomes an ocean that you drown into and could you take this water and make it a celebration," NoMBe shares. "The rest of the song is more a visual description of what it's like to drown and it is fear of losing someone...it is very metaphorical."

On the album's concept, NoMBe explains, "I decided early on I wanted the record to feel brighter and incorporate a lot of color. CHROMATOPIA originally was the title of a book on color theory my creative director, Bel Downie, found. The album and its title have many layers and its core concept is that 'love is a spectrum' (愛はスペクトル : Kanji/Katakana translation which appears on the single artwork). It means that relationship status, sexual orientation or gender fall onto a spectrum that is open to interpretation and ever-changing. YOU get to decide how you want your relationship to be. The color spectrum plays a huge role in showcasing that visually."

A collection of songs summing up NoMBe's layers of emotions, CHROMATOPIA's singles have garnered over 14 million streams including the intoxicating "Boy's Don't Cry," praised by Ones To Watch as "carefree in its effervescent daydream," breezy dance track "Paint California" is described by Vulture as a "much-needed dose of vitamin C" and the vulnerable single "Weirdo" speaks to accepting your uniqueness and was featured on Elton John's Rocket Hour and Rolling Stone Australia's Song You Need To Know, calling it "an affecting, dreamy love song" and "a testament to NoMBe's propensity for crafting perfect pop music." Other standout tracks include indie-pop bop "Heels" about understanding the pain you caused someone you care for and the groovy "Prototype" which touches on admitting your flaws while working on becoming a better version of yourself.

Known for having a modern take on alternative music that is entirely his own, Noah McBeth - under the moniker NoMBe - initially garnered buzz in 2015 with his viral single, "California Girls," paving the way for his 2018 critically acclaimed debut album They Might've Even Loved Me which racked up nearly 174 million Spotify streams and garnered praise from the likes of NPR, Billboard, Clash, WWD, Flaunt Magazine, and Ones To Watch. The vibrant concept album is a tribute to the women in NoMBe's life who have shaped and impacted who he is today. They Might've Even Loved Me single "Can't Catch Me" (ft. New Mystics) was personally chosen by Pharrell Williams as the official theme song to his HBO documentary series OUTPOST, while the track "Drama" (ft. Big Data) was featured in EA Sports' FIFA World Cup 2019 soundtrack.

A native of Heidelberg, Germany, NoMBe was born into a creative, multicultural family surrounded by art in a multitude of ways. Raised mostly by his grandmother as well as his godmother, R&B legend Chaka Khan, NoMBe was encouraged to pursue music early on and studied classical piano. Along with his formal training, he began experimenting with songwriting and production, sampling hip hop and electronic music, which led to his move to New York where he focused on contemporary production while playing in the subways at night. Over the last decade, NoMBe uprooted his life traveling around the country as he continued to broaden his musical knowledge and career before relocating to Hawaii.

NoMBe has garnered over 300 million global streams, performed at Lollapalooza, Firefly Music Festival, SXSW, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, and Electric Forest, and received media praise from the likes of Elton John, Pharrell, Time Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Interview Magazine, Complex, Earmilk, and more, making him an artist to watch in 2021.

