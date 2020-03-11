Nilufer Yanya Announces 2020 Tour Dates

London's Nilüfer Yanya had a triumphant 2019, releasing her distinctive debut album Miss Universe to global acclaim and selling out tour dates across Europe and North America. Nilüfer will return to the U.S. this summer, with headlining dates in June around her performances at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee and Nelsonville Music Festival in Ohio. New dates include shows at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, Black Cat in DC, and Lincoln Hall in Chicago. All dates are below, and tickets for the June headlining tour will go on sale this Friday, March 13 at 10am ET HERE.

Nilüfer is also opening four UK dates for King Krule later this month, including already sold-out dates in Glasgow, Manchester, and London's famous Brixton Academy. King Krule's latest album Man Alive! features two tracks ("Airport Antenatal Airplane" and "(Don't Let the Dragon) Draag On") that sample Nilüfer's debut single "Small Crimes."

2020 TOUR DATES

3/21: Barrowland Ballroom w/ King Krule - Glasgow, UK - SOLD OUT

3/22: Albert Hall w/ King Krule - Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

3/24: O2 Academy Brixton w/ King Krule - Brixton, UK - SOLD OUT

3/25: O2 Academy Brixton w/ King Krule - Brixton, UK

4/02: KK Ankara - Ankara, TR

5/22: All Points East Festival - Victoria Park - London, UK

6/04: Thunderbird Café - Pittsburgh, PA

6/05: Nelsonville Festival - Nelsonville, OH

6/06: Black Cat - Washington, DC

6/08: Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY

6/09: Sinclair - Boston, MA

6/10: Fairmount - Montreal, QC

6/11: Mod Club - Toronto, ON

6/13: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN

6/15: Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

6/16: A2SF - Ann Arbor, MI

8/07: Ypsigrock - Piazza Castello - Bari, IT

10/9-11: Coachella - Indio, CA

10/16-18: Coachella - Indio, CA

Nilüfer Yanya's Miss Universe was named one of the best albums of 2019 by Pitchfork, Billboard, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, The Guardian, MTV, Noisey, The Independent, Paste, Under the Radar, Dazed, Clash, and more. NPR Music named her their #3 Best New Artist of 2019, behind only Billie Eilish and Maggie Rogers. Nilüfer performed her single "In Your Head" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Later...with Jools Holland and played an incredible Tiny Desk Concert for NPR Music that had Bob Boilen raving, "I don't know anyone who sings like Nilüfer."

Photo credit: Molly Daniel





Related Articles View More Music Stories