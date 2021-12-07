Nick Murphy & The Program Announce New Album
The album will be released on Friday, December 10.
Nick Murphy (a.k.a. Chet Faker) will release a new album, Take In The Roses, this Friday, December 10 via Detail Records and BMG. Credited to Nick Murphy & The Program, the LP is his first with a new band featuring Nick Kinsey (Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby), Jake Falby (Chet Faker, Julie Byrne), Tim Lappin and Tim Mislock and was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Harrington (Darkside). Pre-save/pre-order here.
"This record is important for a lot of reasons," says Murphy. "But if I had to choose one, it's that it was fun to make."
The album was written and recorded pre-pandemic at the legendary Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX. Tracked almost entirely live, the album's Americana influences and stretched out soundscapes set it apart from Murphy's output under his own name and as Chet Faker. He's chosen to release it now to contrast with this year's acclaimed Chet Faker record Hotel Surrender, released in July.
Murphy will embark on his first Chet Faker tour since 2016 in spring 2022, beginning in North America with dates including New York's Terminal 5, Chicago's The Vic Theater, San Francisco's The Warfield and more. Tickets are available HERE.
With over a billion streams globally to date, Murphy's Chet Faker project debuted to worldwide acclaim in the early 2010s with a handful of EPs-including a collaborative volume with then-breaking Flume-covers and remixes. His 2014 debut album, Built on Glass, won five ARIAs, topped charts worldwide and earned the #1 spot on triple j's Hottest 100 that year.
Under his own name, Murphy has released the 2017 EP Missing Link, 2019's much lauded studio album Run Fast Sleep Naked and an instrumental record, Music For Silence, first premiered on the meditation app Calm in March 2020.
Tour Dates
Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA - March 7
The Warfield, San Francisco, CA - March 8
Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA - March 10
Roseland Theater, Portland, OR - March 11
Vogue Theare, Vancouver, BC - March 12
The Midway Bar, Edmonton, AB - March 15
The Palace Theater, Calgary, AB - March 16
Burton Cummings Theater, Winnipeg, MB - March 18
First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - March 20
The Sylvee, Madison, WI - March 22
The Vic Theater, Chicago, IL - March 23
History, Toronto, ON - March 25
MTELUS, Montreal, QC - March 26
House of Blues, Boston, MA - March 29
Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA - March 30
Terminal 5, New York, NY - April 1
Corona Capital Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - May 21-22
Lightning in a Bottle, Bakersfield, CA - May 25-30
Forbidden Fruit, Dublin, Ireland - June 4-5
Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain - June 8
Maifeld Derby, Mannheim, Germany - June 12
Watch a teaser for the new album here: