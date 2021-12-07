Nick Murphy & The Program Announce New Album

Nick Murphy (a.k.a. Chet Faker) will release a new album, Take In The Roses, this Friday, December 10 via Detail Records and BMG. Credited to Nick Murphy & The Program, the LP is his first with a new band featuring Nick Kinsey (Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby), Jake Falby (Chet Faker, Julie Byrne), Tim Lappin and Tim Mislock and was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Harrington (Darkside). Pre-save/pre-order here.

"This record is important for a lot of reasons," says Murphy. "But if I had to choose one, it's that it was fun to make."

The album was written and recorded pre-pandemic at the legendary Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, TX. Tracked almost entirely live, the album's Americana influences and stretched out soundscapes set it apart from Murphy's output under his own name and as Chet Faker. He's chosen to release it now to contrast with this year's acclaimed Chet Faker record Hotel Surrender, released in July.

Murphy will embark on his first Chet Faker tour since 2016 in spring 2022, beginning in North America with dates including New York's Terminal 5, Chicago's The Vic Theater, San Francisco's The Warfield and more. Tickets are available HERE.

With over a billion streams globally to date, Murphy's Chet Faker project debuted to worldwide acclaim in the early 2010s with a handful of EPs-including a collaborative volume with then-breaking Flume-covers and remixes. His 2014 debut album, Built on Glass, won five ARIAs, topped charts worldwide and earned the #1 spot on triple j's Hottest 100 that year.

Under his own name, Murphy has released the 2017 EP Missing Link, 2019's much lauded studio album Run Fast Sleep Naked and an instrumental record, Music For Silence, first premiered on the meditation app Calm in March 2020.

Tour Dates

Fremont Theater, San Luis Obispo, CA - March 7

The Warfield, San Francisco, CA - March 8

Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA - March 10

Roseland Theater, Portland, OR - March 11

Vogue Theare, Vancouver, BC - March 12

The Midway Bar, Edmonton, AB - March 15

The Palace Theater, Calgary, AB - March 16

Burton Cummings Theater, Winnipeg, MB - March 18

First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN - March 20

The Sylvee, Madison, WI - March 22

The Vic Theater, Chicago, IL - March 23

History, Toronto, ON - March 25

MTELUS, Montreal, QC - March 26

House of Blues, Boston, MA - March 29

Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA - March 30

Terminal 5, New York, NY - April 1

Corona Capital Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - May 21-22

Lightning in a Bottle, Bakersfield, CA - May 25-30

Forbidden Fruit, Dublin, Ireland - June 4-5

Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain - June 8

Maifeld Derby, Mannheim, Germany - June 12

Watch a teaser for the new album here: