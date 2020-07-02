Nick Cave Presents 'Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace'

Nick Cave performs solo at the piano in Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, a film shot at the iconic London venue this June. Join the online streaming event on 23 July 2020.



In this unique performance, audiences around the world will have the chance to watch Cave play songs from his extensive back catalogue, including rare tracks that most fans will be hearing for the first time. The songs are taken from across the breadth of Cave's career, including early Bad Seeds and Grinderman, right through to the most recent Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds album, Ghosteen.



The performance was filmed by award winning Cinematographer Robbie Ryan (The Favourite, Marriage Story, American Honey) in Alexandra Palace's stunning West Hall. It was edited by Nick Emerson (Lady Macbeth, Emma, Greta).



Tickets to view the film stream online are now available at three times globally:



Australia & Asia: 8pm AEST

UK & Europe: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

North & South America: 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT



The film will be streamed as a live experience, and will not be available to view online following the event.



Please note during the event you will not be able to pause, rewind or fast forward the stream.



For tickets and information on your local time click HERE.

