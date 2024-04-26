New Laurie Berkner Single For Kids 'Let's Make A Shape' Available Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new Laurie Berkner single for kids, "Let's Make A Shape," is out today.

Learn shapes with Laurie! Laurie Berkner's catchy new single, "Let's Make A Shape," is all about the building blocks of geometry. Circles, triangles, squares, and rectangles each have their moments to shine, as kids learn to find, draw, and even create their own unique shapes.

"I had the idea to write a song that helps kids learn the names of basic shapes, makes space for kids to practice drawing basic shapes within the song itself, and encourages them to use their bodies to make their own shapes," says Laurie Berkner. "I hope this song inspires them to do all of these things!"

Recognized as “the queen of kids’ music” by People magazine, Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, performer, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of CDs and DVDs sold, Laurie’s songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

MORE ABOUT LAURIE BERKNER:

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children’s music world.” As a leader and innovator in children’s music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV, now Universal Kids.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children’s Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”

Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album will be released on June 7 of this year. Laurie's 16th album, A Laurie Berkner Halloween, will be released on September 6, 2024

Laurie Berkner Performance Highlights May - August 2024

May 5 - Albany, NY - The Egg

May 19 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley

June 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Aug. 3 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival

Aug. 25 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater