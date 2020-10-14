New Found Glory Releases 'Scarier Than Jason Voorhees At A Campfire'

New Found Glory are getting into the Halloween spirit.

Known for their love of both music and film, pop-punk rockers New Found Glory are getting into the Halloween spirit with the release of "Scarier Than Jason Voorhees At A Campfire." The track takes the band's experience putting new spins on film classics to the next level while the music video showcases the creativity and fun that has fueled the band for over two decades.

"This video is about a guy who has seen way too many horror movies growing up. They never bothered him before. But his fear about starting his new relationship has triggered him where in moments of fun he only sees HORROR! Perfect time for Halloween," shares guitarist and film buff Chad Gilbert. "We are so excited to pay homage to all of our favorites. And pumped to give this song that's later on our new album some love!"

In addition to checking out the new video, fans can grab a brand new exclusive vinyl variant of their most recent studio album, Forever + Ever x Infinity. The "Voorhees Blood Version" is available to purchase via Hopeless Records today at http://smarturl.it/NFGForeverAndEver.

Forever + Ever x Infinity is a quintessential NFG record, supremely catchy with sing-along anthems, trademark breakdowns, and sweetly poignant lyrics. "This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make," guitarist Chad Gilbert shares, "The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again."

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than this 15-song barn burner of a record including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

The recently released album marked an impressive first week of sales locking in #2 Current Alternative Albums, #4 Record Label Independent, #5 Top Rock Albums and more impressive spots on the Billboard Charts.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity, the band created an album that is 100% New Found Glory.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

Listen to the new track here:

