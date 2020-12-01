New Found Glory Kicks Off Holiday Season with New Track 'December's Here'

New Found Glory are kicking off this month and the holiday season with their latest single "December's Here." Fans can check out "December's Here" below.

For even more holiday celebrations, fans can tune into New Found Glory's holiday special, streaming on December 18th. "December is here and so is 'Home For the Holidays with New Found Glory', our very own Christmas special featuring 10 original New Found Glory holiday songs! 7 of them are brand spankin' new premiering for the first time! That's right, you've never heard them before! Plus re-recordings of "Nothing For Christmas", "Snow", and the Nothing Gold Can Stay classic "It Never Snows in Florida" all re-imagined for the holiday season," the band shared on the upcoming celebration. Tickets are on sale today at http://homefortheholidays.newfoundglory.com/.

"December's Here" is the first new music since the band's most recent studio album Forever + Ever x Infinity, which was released earlier this year via Hopeless Records. Forever + Ever x Infinity is a quintessential NFG record, supremely catchy with sing-along anthems, trademark breakdowns, and sweetly poignant lyrics. "This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make," guitarist Chad Gilbert shares, "The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again."

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than this 15-song barn burner of a record including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

Fans can stream Forever + Ever x Infinity today at http://smarturl.it/NFGForeverAndEver.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity, the band created an album that is 100% New Found Glory.

New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles