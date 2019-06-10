New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour

Country duo The Belles will join Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour for additional dates following the 71 previously announced shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (6/14).The now 82-show run kicked off May 17 in Phoenix, AZ and has been named one ofStubHub's Top U.S. Summer Tours alongside The Rolling Stones, Queen, Ariana Grande and more.

The Belles share, "Touring with JoJo has been a D.R.E.A.M. come true! The energy and positivity she creates at each show is infectious. We feel so honored to be the opening act of such an incredible tour!"



Making history as the first Country mother-daughter duo since The Judds, Kelli and her mom Jaymie were offered the opportunity of a lifetime to join their close family friend and fellow Omaha native JoJo Siwa on her massive debut tour. Known around Nashville for their "simplistic, yet elegant" (Hollywood Life) "unique harmony blend," (Taste of Country) The Belles are hard at work in the studio in Music City between tour dates on new music to share before they make their big Bridgestone Arena debut on September 24.



The Belles released their debut EP in 2018 in the midst of tour dates with Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and more. The self-titled project was produced by Mickey Jack Cones (Thomas Rhett, Runaway June, Lionel Richie) and includes their most recent single "Didn't Break Mine."

ADDITIONAL D.R.E.A.M. TOUR DATES ON SALE THIS FRIDAY (6/14):

ABOUT THE BELLES:

Born in Nebraska and raised in Country, Kelli and her mother, Jaymie are having the time of their lives as the duo The Belles, making history as the first mother-daughter duo to rise to stardom since The Judds. Having already charmed audiences across the nation opening for the likes of Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion and more, 16-year-old superstar Siwa, a dear family friend from Omaha, afforded them the opportunity of a lifetime to join her out on the road for the 82-show tour which kicked off on May 17 in Phoenix, AZ and wraps October 2 in Providence, RI. When it comes to lead vocals, Jaymie lets Kelli take the spotlight. She says, "I like to think of myself as the setting and Kelli as the diamond." Kelli, a recent college graduate, has relocated to Nashville to continue her reign as a fixture in the Nashville songwriting community while her supportive mother stays behind in Omaha. The Belles released their debut-self titled EP in 2018, enlisting award-winning producer Mickey Jack Cones (Thomas Rhett, Runaway June, Lionel Richie) for his expertise on the project. In between tour dates, The Belles in the studio working on their next project slated to release this Summer.

UPCOMING D.R.E.A.M. TOUR DATES:

June 11 - KeyBank State Theatre - Cleveland, OH

June 12 - Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric - Baltimore, MD

June 13 - State Theatre New Jersey - New Brunswick, NJ

June 15 - The Bushnell - Hartford, CT

June 16 - Lowell Memorial Auditorium - Lowell, MA

June 18 - Beacon Theatre - New York City, NY

June 20 - Ovens Auditorium - Charlotte, NC

June 21 - Tennessee Performing Arts Center - Nashville, TN

June 22 - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center - Atlanta, GA

June 25 - The Theatre at Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie, TX

June 26 - Bass Concert Hall - Austin, TX

July 10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

July 12 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

July 13 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

July 14 - Volvo Car Stadium - Charleston, SC

July 16 - Greensboro Coliseum - Greensboro, NC

July 18 - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway

July 19 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

July 20 - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

July 21 - Forest Hills Stadium - Queens, NY

July 23 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

July 24 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

July 26 - NYCB LIVE, Home of The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Long Island, NY

July 27 - TD Pavilion at the Mann - Philadelphia, PA

July 28 - Artpark - Lewiston, NY

July 30 - Petersen Events Center - Pittsburgh, PA

July 31 - Schottenstein Center - Columbus, OH

August 2 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON

August 3 - Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI

August 4 - BMO Harris Pavilion - Milwaukee, WI

August 6 - Baxter Arena - Omaha, NE

August 8 - 1STBANK Center - Broomfield, CO

August 10 - Mandalay Bay Events Center - Las Vegas, NV

August 11 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

August 13 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA

August 14 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

August 15 - Reno Events Center - Reno, NV

August 17 - Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR

August 18 - Marymoor Park - Redmond, WA

August 20 - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sport Centre - Vancouver, BC

August 24 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE

August 25 - US Cellular Center - Cedar Rapids, IA

August 27 - Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI

August 28 - Fraze Pavilion - Kettering, OH

August 29 - Rosemont Theatre - Chicago, IL

August 31 - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 1 - M&T Bank Grandstand (Delaware State Fair) - Harrington, DE

September 4 - Huntington Center - Toledo, OH

September 6 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

September 7 - KFC Yum! Center - Louisville, KY

September 8 - Legacy Arena at the BJCC - Birmingham, AL

September 10 - FedExForum - Memphis, TN

September 11 - UNO Lakefront Arena - New Orleans, LA

September 13 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX

September 14 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX

September 15 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

September 17 - The Theatre at Grand Prairie - Grand Prairie, TX

September 18 - HEB Center At Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX

September 20 - BOK Center - Tulsa, OK

September 21 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

September 22 - Chaifetz Arena - St. Louis, MO

September 24 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

September 26 - Infinite Energy Arena - Duluth, GA

September 27 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC

September 29 - John Paul Jones Arena - Charlottesville, VA

October 1 - Webster Bank Arena - Bridgeport, CT

October 2 - Dunkin Donuts Center - Providence, RI

For the complete list of tour dates, visit https://www.JoJodreamtour.com/index-2.php.



For more information, visit BellesMusic.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram andYouTube.



Stream The Belles on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.





