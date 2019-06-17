New Album From Lloyd Cole Coming This July

As previously announced, Lloyd Cole will release his new album Guesswork on July 26 on the earMUSIC label. Recorded (mostly) in his attic studio in Massachusetts, Guesswork is produced by Lloyd and mixed by maverick German producer Olaf Opal, with executive production from Chris Hughes. The record was mastered by Kai Blankenberg at Skyline Tonfabrik in Dusseldorf.

Lloyd collaborated with three other musicians on Guesswork, most notable of whom are two former bandmates - guitarist Neil Clark and keyboard player Blair Cowan - who found themselves working together on an album with Lloyd for the first time since The Commotions' swansong Mainstream in 1987. However anyone expecting a Commotions sound will be on the wrong tack: Guesswork is predominantly an "electronic" album. Lloyd, Blair Cowan and another longtime Lloyd associate Fred Maher (drummer on Lloyd's early solo albums and his last album 2013's Standards) have fashioned the Guesswork sound from classic and modern keyboard, modular and drum synthesizers, though guitars played by both Lloyd and Neil Clark do feature. Lloyd's ear for a melody, his lyrical smarts, and his unmistakable voice ensure these songs stand shoulder to shoulder with anything he has previously written.

Says Lloyd: "When I was 27, the concept of the washed up older guy seemed very entertaining. Now I'm starting to think that old age could be a lot more fun. Because really what have we got to lose?"

Lloyd Cole has released 14 studio albums including three with The Commotions Rattlesnakes (84), Easy Pieces ('85), Mainstream ('87)] nine solo albums Lloyd Cole ('90), Don't Get Weird On Me Babe ('91), Bad Vibes ('93), Love Story (95), Plastic Wood ('01), Music In A Foreign Language ('03), Anti Depressant ('06), Broken Record ('10), Standards('13)], one with The Negatives (The Negatives (2000)) and one with Hans Joachim Roedelius (Selected Studies Vol. 1 ('13)).

The portrait of Lloyd that graces the cover of Guesswork is by Glasgow Art School graduate and former singer of The Big Dish, Steven Lindsay.

All songs are by Lloyd Cole apart from "Remains" and "When I Came Down From The Mountain," which were written by Lloyd and Blair Cowan. The album will be available on CD, vinyl, DL and streaming platforms.

?Lloyd Cole will tour the UK and Ireland in October. Neil Clark will accompany him. The full list of dates is:

OCTOBER

5 NEWCASTLE Tyne Theatre & Opera House

7 KILMARNOCK Palace Theatre

8 ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

10 DUNDEE The Gardyne Theatre

11 HAMILTON Townhouse

12 EDINBURGH Queens Hall

14 LIVERPOOL The Philharmonic Hall

15 LEEDS Town Hall

16 BUXTON Opera House

18 BIRMINGHAM Town Hall

19 GUILDFORD G Live

20 SALISBURY City Hall

21 NORTHAMPTON Derngate Theatre

23 BASINGSTOKE The Anvil & The Forge

24 LONDON Union Chapel

25 LONDON Union Chapel

29 KILKENNY The Set Theatre

30 DUBLIN Vicar Street

NOVEMBER

1 CORK Live At St Lukes

2 LIMERICK Dolans Warehouse

3 GALWAY Roisin Dubh

4 BELFAST The Belfast Empire Music Hall

Tickets can be purchased here: http://www.lloydcole.com/live/





