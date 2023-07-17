Netflix to Follow The US Women's World Cup Team For New Sports Series

A multi-episode doc-series following the US Women’s National Team's World Cup journey will premiere globally on Netflix this Fall, 2023. The series is a co-production with TIME Studios, Words + Pictures, and Togethxr.

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history.

Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.

The series will capture all of the personal and team preparation on the road to their biggest FIFA World Cup. Throughout their tournament run, audiences will learn how this team stands on the shoulders of those who played before them, and how they continue to break the glass ceiling for equality in sports for women of the future.

The series will include veteran champions like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, who recently announced this was her last World Cup, 18-year-old rising star Alyssa Thompson as well as US Women’s World Cup Team first timers Sofia Huerta, Lynn Williams and Kristie Mewis. Additional names will be announced at a later date.

The series is currently in production in New Zealand and Australia following the team as they compete for the 2023 World Cup.

On July 13, 2023, at the ESPY Awards, the US Women’s National Team was awarded the Arthur Ashe Courage Award for their strength and determination, fighting for pay parity in soccer.

Directed by two-time Emmy award winner and TIME Studios Executive Producer Rebecca Gitlitz (30 for 30 Shorts, 2012 Summer Olympics).

Executive Produced by Emmy award winner Connor Schell (The Last Dance, OJ: Made in America, 30 for 30) with Mike Beck, Alexa Conway, Libby Geist, Rebecca Gitlitz, Ian Orefice, Jamie Patricof and Jessica Sherif.

Produced by Marie Margolius and Nick Eisenberg.

This series joins Netflix's lineup of sports programming, including Drive To Survive, Full Swing, Break Point, the brand-new NFL series Quarterback, and the anthology series Untold which returns with Volume 3 this August.