Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'

Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'

The new track is the first glimpse into their DIY-driven, explosive new EP, Ex-Girlfriends and Ecstasy, out across DSPs on April 15, 2023.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90's punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, "$#!7CANNED".

The new track is the first glimpse into their DIY-driven, explosive new EP, Ex-Girlfriends and Ecstasy, out across DSPs on April 15, 2023. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.

Neon Straightjackets lead vocalist and guitarist Larry Stahl penned the song after going through a messy breakup. It artfully describes the sense of a failing relationship coming to a close and the emotions of growing apart before the penultimate breakup.

"$#!7CANNED" was the last song that was written for the upcoming album, but it quickly became a favorite for the band. The song dives into the relatable hardships that come with the downfall of a relationship, paired with an alternative rock sound. Neon Straightjackets have described the song as a cornerstone of the album's sound.

"'$#!7CANNED was the song that really tied the whole album into what it was meant to be themed about. Based on previous relationships and troubles in life that everyone can relate to." - Neon Straightjackets

Neon Straightjackets is an alternative/punk rock band with shades of the 90's Seattle grunge sound stemming from Paulding County in northwest Ohio. They have been together since April of 2021 and have been on the move since, singing their neurotic and equally energetic original music in every place they are legally allowed.

The band in its current iteration consists of Larry Stahl on main vocals and guitar, Johnny Hopkins on a whole other guitar, Mikey Cramer on vocals and bass guitar, and Colton Lloyd on vocals and drums.

Since starting they have been featured in Whatzup Magazine, won the first ever Flat Rock Creek Battle of the Bands, and have been featured on ALT 99.5 and ALT 102.3's Homegrown Spotlight Showcase, which was sponsored by Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Their goal since starting has been to help audience members relate over the hardships of life and ponder the existential fears that dwell within all of us... but make you dance all the while.

Check out their tour dates this spring in various cities below and be sure to stream "$#!7CANNED" across DSPs today. Ex-Girlfriends and Ecstasy will be self-released and available online April 15, 2023. Pre-save the new album here.

Listen to the new single here:



RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single Michael Keaton Photo
RUSTON KELLY Shares New Single 'Michael Keaton'
The wildly anthemic track spins a real-life incident into the new album’s most fantastically offbeat moment (from the chorus: “It’s 3:35 in the morning/And I thought CBD would not get me high/But here I am thinking/What if Michael Keaton killed himself in Multiplicity?/Would that be genocide?”). Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
American Trappist Shares New Single Seg Fault Photo
American Trappist Shares New Single 'Seg Fault'
“Seg Fault' has a comfortable ambiance, compact instrumentation, and a pulsating guitar line similar to Deerhunter, The Pixies, and Amen Dunes. The track was recorded live with engineer Matt Poirier (The War on Drugs, The National) at Miner St. Studios in Philadelphia. Watch the new music video now!
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight Photo
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight
Taylor Swift will release 'Eyes Open (Taylor's Version),' 'Safe & Sound (Featuring Joy Williams and John Boy Music),' 'If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version),' and 'All of the Girls You Loved Before' tonight ahead of the Eras Tour. The Civil Wars are reuniting for the new collaboration. Check out the complete list of Eras Tour dates here!
Judelyn Shares Debut Album Ill Never Understand Photo
Judelyn Shares Debut Album 'I'll Never Understand'
Cleveland-based singer-songwriter Judelyn has launched her debut album I'll Never Understand. Transporting listeners into her own blossoming world and mirroring their own teenage existence, Judelyn takes inspiration from the likes of Billie Eilish, Melanie Martinez, and Lana Del Rey.

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share