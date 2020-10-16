Neil Announces Monumental 'Archives Volume II: 1972-1976'

Watch an album trailer below.

NEIL YOUNG is pleased to announce the release of Archives Volume II: 1972-1976, available beginning November 20, 2020. The enormous box set is the second installment in the definitive, comprehensive, chronological survey of Young's legendary body of work, which was kicked off by 2009's Archives Volume I: 1963-1972. This long-anticipated new volume focuses on an especially prolific and intense era of Young's career during which he-often joined by thunderous co-conspirators Crazy Horse-released some of his heaviest and most visceral albums, including Time Fades Away, On the Beach, Tonight's the Night, Zuma, and Long May You Run. Homegrown, just released, is part of this history as well. Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 will be available for pre-order today, exclusively from The Greedy Hand Store here (NYA). Click here to stream the previously unreleased "Come Along And Say you Will" from Archives II: 1972-1976

The deluxe edition box set of Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 contains 10 CDs with 131 tracks, including 12 songs that have never been released in any form, and 49 new unreleased versions of Young's classics-studio and live recordings both solo and with Crazy Horse (Odeon Budokan), The Stray Gators (Tuscaloosa), the Santa Monica Flyers (Roxy: Tonight's the Night Live), Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and The Stills Young Band. It also includes a 252-page hardbound book with hundreds of previously unseen photographs, additional archival materials, a partial tape database, a detailed description of the music, a fold-out timeline of the period. In addition, each purchase includes the hi-res 192/24 digital files of all 131 tracks, as well as a free one-year membership to the Neil Young on-line archives. The box also includes a massive poster. Box sets are strictly limited worldwide to 3,000 units.

Archives Volume I: 1963-1972 offered an unprecedented look at Young's early work, shedding light on the road he traveled during his time with The Squires and Buffalo Springfield, as well as exploring iconic LPs like Harvest. Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 offers similarly extensive documentation of a particularly tempestuous time in Young's career that saw his music take heavier turns in both tone and subject matter. The records he crafted during this time, including the haunting "Ditch Trilogy"-Time Fades Away, On The Beach, and Tonight's The Night-are dense with darkness and wildness also reflected in Young's electrifying live shows from the era.

Archives Volume II: 1972-1976 will also be available digitally on Neil Young Archives and at all major DSPs. Labeled "a revolution in fandom" by The Guardian, NYA is the first totally immersive fan-experience website and remains the only portal for all things Neil Young. Only at NYA can you find Young's music in the highest possible digital audio resolution and a seemingly infinite store of archival files. It's also the home of Young's virtual daily newspaper, The Times Contrarian, and The Hearse Theater, where you can watch rare footage from Young's career and stream live performances. NYA is a fittingly sprawling home for Young's work; few artists-perhaps none-have explored such a vast spectrum of sounds and styles over more than half a century.

