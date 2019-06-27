Neck Deep Release New Single SHE'S A GOD

Neck Deep surprised fans today with the release of a brand new single and music video. "She's A God" is an effervescent and charming song that basks in the warm glow of knowing you don't need to travel to find peace and strength - it's in the person beside you. The dynamic and layered new sound further cements the band's place in the forefront of today's Alternative Rock scene.

"She's A God is a song that is, pretty much, about worshipping your other half, but for the little things like waking up in the morning and seeing them get ready for the day. Those moments where you're just in awe of how glorious a person can be. It's pretty simple, no deeper meaning here, just a love song comparing a relationship to theology." shares front man Ben Barlow on the honest and captivating track.

"She's A God" was produced by Matt Squire and was recorded in Wales at the legendary Monnow Valley Studio, which has been a recording home for artists like Oasis, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Joss Stone and more. Fans can stream the single today at http://smarturl.it/shesagodvideo.

This is the first new piece of music since the band's monumental 2017 release, The Peace And The Panic, which catapulted the band into mainstream success with a #2 charting position on the US Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.

The band also released an accompanying music video, which can be streamed at LINK. Barlow continues sharing; "Being able to be pretty close to home, without the distractions of a major city gave us a totally new perspective and creative space to explore. We decided to shoot the music video while we were down in the studio, just taking advantage of our surroundings, and wanting to give people a little insight into what we experienced that week. We shot the whole thing totally analog, which was exciting. Not knowing what footage you got until the film is developed was like waiting for a mini Christmas, and again, we're stoked with what we got."

Neck Deep will be touring across the United States for the three months as direct support for genre-legends Blink-182 and the iconic Lil Wayne. Kicking off this weekend on June 29th in Hartford, CT, Neck Deep will be delivering their high-energy stage presence and larger than life performance of hits from their entire career to fans across the United States. Special stops at the 25th Anniversary VANS Warped Tour celebration in Atlantic City and the 15th Annual Riot Fest will round out the packed arena and amphitheater tour. Tickets are on sale now.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

June 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

June 30 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour

July 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

July 5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 - Toronto, ON* - Budweiser Stage

July 9 - Holmdel, NJ* - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

July 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 - Bangor, ME - Darlings Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 28 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

July 31 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

August 2 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 4 - El Paso, TX* - UTEP Don Haskins Center

August 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 6 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

August 27 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre

August 30 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

August 31 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

September 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September 4 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

September 6 - Wichita, KS* - Hartman Arena

September 7 - Council Bluffs, IA* - Stir Cove

September 8 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Amphitheater

September 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

September 13 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

September 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

September 18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

* - No Lil Wayne

Even by Neck Deep's now astronomical standards, their third album The Peace And The Panic has been a success of unprecedented proportions, cementing their position as one of rock's hottest young properties and the zeitgeist-capturing band of their generation and scene.

The band have graced the covers of Kerrang!, Rock Sound and Alternative Press across the album cycle, performed at Radio 1s prestigious Rock Week and made their live TV debut on Last Call With Carson Daly. The trophy cabinet keeps growing too, with the quartet picking up Best British Band at Rock Sound's 2017 awards, while stand out single "In Bloom", which has over 26 Million streams on Spotify and 13.5 Million views on YouTube, snagged the Best Song gong at 2018s Kerrang! Awards.

An incredibly exciting future is ahead for the band who have found both their voice and the ears of a truly global fan base. While it might look from the outside like Neck Deep already have the world in the palm of their collective hand - the truth is they're only just getting started.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You