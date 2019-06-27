Neck Deep Release New Single SHE'S A GOD
Neck Deep surprised fans today with the release of a brand new single and music video. "She's A God" is an effervescent and charming song that basks in the warm glow of knowing you don't need to travel to find peace and strength - it's in the person beside you. The dynamic and layered new sound further cements the band's place in the forefront of today's Alternative Rock scene.
"She's A God is a song that is, pretty much, about worshipping your other half, but for the little things like waking up in the morning and seeing them get ready for the day. Those moments where you're just in awe of how glorious a person can be. It's pretty simple, no deeper meaning here, just a love song comparing a relationship to theology." shares front man Ben Barlow on the honest and captivating track.
"She's A God" was produced by Matt Squire and was recorded in Wales at the legendary Monnow Valley Studio, which has been a recording home for artists like Oasis, Queen, Led Zeppelin, Joss Stone and more. Fans can stream the single today at http://smarturl.it/shesagodvideo.
This is the first new piece of music since the band's monumental 2017 release, The Peace And The Panic, which catapulted the band into mainstream success with a #2 charting position on the US Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart.
The band also released an accompanying music video, which can be streamed at LINK. Barlow continues sharing; "Being able to be pretty close to home, without the distractions of a major city gave us a totally new perspective and creative space to explore. We decided to shoot the music video while we were down in the studio, just taking advantage of our surroundings, and wanting to give people a little insight into what we experienced that week. We shot the whole thing totally analog, which was exciting. Not knowing what footage you got until the film is developed was like waiting for a mini Christmas, and again, we're stoked with what we got."
Neck Deep will be touring across the United States for the three months as direct support for genre-legends Blink-182 and the iconic Lil Wayne. Kicking off this weekend on June 29th in Hartford, CT, Neck Deep will be delivering their high-energy stage presence and larger than life performance of hits from their entire career to fans across the United States. Special stops at the 25th Anniversary VANS Warped Tour celebration in Atlantic City and the 15th Annual Riot Fest will round out the packed arena and amphitheater tour. Tickets are on sale now.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
June 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
June 30 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Vans Warped Tour
July 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
July 5 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 6 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
July 7 - Toronto, ON* - Budweiser Stage
July 9 - Holmdel, NJ* - PNC Bank Arts Center
July 10 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
July 11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 - Bangor, ME - Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
July 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
July 17 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
July 28 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
July 31 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
August 2 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 4 - El Paso, TX* - UTEP Don Haskins Center
August 5 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 6 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
August 27 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheatre
August 30 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre
August 31 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
September 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
September 4 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
September 6 - Wichita, KS* - Hartman Arena
September 7 - Council Bluffs, IA* - Stir Cove
September 8 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Amphitheater
September 10 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 12 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
September 13 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest
September 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
September 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
September 18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
September 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
* - No Lil Wayne
Even by Neck Deep's now astronomical standards, their third album The Peace And The Panic has been a success of unprecedented proportions, cementing their position as one of rock's hottest young properties and the zeitgeist-capturing band of their generation and scene.
The band have graced the covers of Kerrang!, Rock Sound and Alternative Press across the album cycle, performed at Radio 1s prestigious Rock Week and made their live TV debut on Last Call With Carson Daly. The trophy cabinet keeps growing too, with the quartet picking up Best British Band at Rock Sound's 2017 awards, while stand out single "In Bloom", which has over 26 Million streams on Spotify and 13.5 Million views on YouTube, snagged the Best Song gong at 2018s Kerrang! Awards.
An incredibly exciting future is ahead for the band who have found both their voice and the ears of a truly global fan base. While it might look from the outside like Neck Deep already have the world in the palm of their collective hand - the truth is they're only just getting started.