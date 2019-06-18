National Music Council to Honor Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, George Clinton and Composer Vince Guaraldi With 2019 American Eagle Awards

The National Music Council will honor the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum at the 36th annual American Eagle Awards on Thursday, July 18th at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville. Other previously announced honorees include iconic funk visionary George Clinton and the late beloved "Peanuts" composer and jazz piano giant Vince Guaraldi. Pianist George Winston will give a tribute in honor of Guaraldi while country singer/songwriter John Rich will perform in honor of Clinton, who will be on hand to receive the award.



The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will receive the American Eagle Award in honor of its commitment to the preservation of American musical heritage and culture and for the organization's music education programs that serve both children and adults.



In 2018, the museum welcomed more than 1.2 million guests presented 12 exhibitions, and guided 1,241 educational programs that provided music-related instruction for nearly 100,000 people.



Renowned Nashville singer-songwriter Liz Rose, an active participant in the museum's educational programming, is expected to present the award to the organization.



The honors are presented each year in recognition of long-term contributions to American musical culture, the ideal of music education for all children, and the need to protect creators' rights both locally and internationally.



The Summer NAMM Show is the annual mid-year gathering of music instrument, retail and pro audio industry professionals.



NMC will honor the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, George Clinton and Vince Guaraldi at the 36th annual American Eagle Awards, being held at the Summer NAMM Show in Nashville.



The Country Hall of Fame and Museum will be recognized for its commitment to the preservation of American musical heritage and its music education programs that serve both children and adults.



Funk icon and Platinum recording artist George Clinton revolutionized R&B during the 70s and has over 40 hit singles to his name, including three #1s.



The music of composer Vince Guaraldi (1928-1976) has influenced many jazz legends, and his "Peanuts/Charlie Brown"-themed compositions are celebrated classics.



The American Eagle Awards are presented each year in recognition of long-term contributions to American musical culture, the ideal of music education for all children, and the need to protect creators' rights both locally and internationally.



David Sanders (Director, National Music Council); Nashville singer-songwriter Liz Rose (presenting to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum); George Clinton, John Rich (presenting to George Clinton); George Winston (presenting in honor of Vince Guaraldi).



The National Music Council is celebrating its 77th year as a forum for the free discussion of this country's national music affairs and challenges. Founded in 1940 to act as a clearinghouse for the joint opinion and decision of its members and to work to strengthen the importance of music in our lives and culture, the Council's initial membership of 13 has grown to almost 50 national music organizations, encompassing every important form of professional and commercial musical activity. Through the cooperative work of its member organizations, the National Music Council promotes and supports music and music education as an integral part of the curricula in the schools of our nation, and in the lives of its citizens. The Council provides for the exchange of information and coordination of efforts among its member organizations and speaks with one voice for the music community whenever an authoritative expression of opinion is desirable. www.musiccouncil.org



The Summer NAMM Show is the mid-year global gathering of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and its many member companies, representing the global music products industry, including music instruments and pro audio products. The awards are presented with support from The NAMM Foundation, a non-profit which works to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan through scientific research, philanthropic giving and public service programs.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You