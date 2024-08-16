Natalie Jane Releases Title Track from Upcoming EP 'Sick to My Stomach'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Natalie Jane – named as one of the “Rising Artists To Watch In 2024” by GRAMMY.com – will release her new EP, Sick to my Stomach, on September 27 via Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects.

“I’m so thankful to everyone and everything that went into this project,” says Natalie Jane. “It’s a collection of songs about all the things, people, and heartbreaks that have made us feel uncomfortable, or anxious, or sick to our stomachs.”

Natalie goes hard on the stunning title track, nailing the queasy but exhilarating feeling that’s a hallmark of attraction. The song was produced by her frequent collaborators Doc Daniel (Lyrical Lemonade, Rence) and Pink Slip (Jason Derulo, CIX). In the lead-up to the release, Natalie’s teaser videos featuring the track amassed over 15 million combined views. Combined views of all short form videos for the songs on the EP – which include “Somebody to Someone,” “Can I See You Tonight,” “Tattoos” and three brand new tracks – have surpassed 200 million.

While in Chicago for her Lollapalooza performance, Natalie met up with fans as the EP’s track listing was revealed in a unique way: it was spray painted onto a nearby parking lot. The gathering marked the first meeting of the Twisted Tummy Club (TTC).

﻿“The Twisted Tummy Club is for anyone who checks up on their ex to hurt their own feelings, the people who are scared of falling in love, and everyone who relies on their friends when they’re feeling indescribably anxious,” explains Natalie. “In the TTC, we have each other.”

﻿Natalie, who traveled North America, Europe and the U.K. on her sold-out Where Am I? Again Tour earlier this year, was one of the most viewed musical artists on TikTok in the U.S. in 2023, ranking at #2 on “The Hitmakers” year-end list. She’s racked up over 500 million combined global streams to date with such hits as “AVA,” “Seven,” “Mentally Cheating,” “Do or Die” and “Intrusive Thoughts,” which can be found on her debut EP, Where Am I? (Capitol Music Group / 10K Projects).

Popdust hailed her as “The Powerhouse Vocalist You Should Know.” Euphoria. Magazine observed, “[The] starlet has the world in the palm of her hand; and at the precipice of her inevitable superstardom, we’re watching her shape into one of the industry’s most potent voices in real time.”

Track Listing – Sick to my Stomach

1. Sick to my Stomach

2. Somebody to Someone

3. Yucky

4. ? [title yet to be revealed]

5. Can I See You Tonight

6. Tattoos

7. The Top

Photo Credit: Hannah De Vries

