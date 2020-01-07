Nancy Priddy's YOU'VE COME THIS WAY BEFORE LP Reissue Set for February 21

Released just a year after her vocals graced Leonard Cohen's debut, Nancy Priddy's lone album, You've Come This Way Before, is a sweeping odyssey across avant-garde arrangements rife with experimental pop instrumentation and adorned with her sublimely delivered psychedelic poetry.

Previously unavailable on vinyl for over 50 years, her lone opus is set for a February 21 vinyl reissue on Sundazed Music and Modern Harmonic. The album is now available for pre-order.

An unpredictable and kaleidoscopic trip, this lost treasure, in its perfectly presented stereo mix produced by the late, great Phil Ramone and propelled by the funky drummer Bernard "Pretty" Purdie,, was originally released on Dot Records in 1968.

Known more for her acting work (Bewtiched, The Waltons, Matlock) and her parenting work (Christina Applegate), Nancy Priddy started out as a sixties Greenwich Village folkstress, initially as a member of The Bitter End Singers. She honed her chops contributing backing vocals (uncredited) to 1967's Songs of Leonard Cohen.

A lush journey with a youthful tone reminiscent of Margo Guryan, all cuts were co-written by Nancy, which speaks to its cohesion, as it's truly a journey to be experienced in its entirety as it ventures into far corners of the musical spectrum, and with the help of Purdie they sew it into one delightful platter.

One of the many stand-out tracks, "Christina's World," takes its name and inspiration from a painting by Andrew Wyeth. Not only did the painting inspire the song, but it also inspired the naming of Nancy's daughter.

Possibly too wildly eclectic for the ears of 1968, or maybe too smart for the hippy dippy set, this treasure faded away into obscurity trading for hefty sums in collectors' circles. In 1969, Nancy was recruited by Mort Garson to contribute to his Songs of the Zodiac series. That would become her last musical endeavor before embarking on her acting career.

You've Come This Way Before Tracklisting:

Epitaph We Could Have It All Ebony Glass You've Come This Way Before And Who Will You Be Then? On The Other Side Of The River Christina's World My Friend Frank O Little Child Mystic Lady





