NUBS Of Odd Squad Family To Release Single And Video For “Born Like This” Ft. Blind Fury

Hip hop artist NUBS, an acronym for Normally Underestimated By Sight (A.K.A. Colin White) is proud to announce his newest single "Born Like This" Featuring Blind Fury! The new single is out now and dropped ahead of his solo debut LP titled ABLED. Order "Born Like This" Featuring Blind Fury here: https://hypeddit.com/nubsxblindfury/bornlikethis

"Born Like This" ft. Blind Fury is an exceptional song that takes a look at perception and judgment and embraces self-love. NUBS states, " This song is about how no matter how I am perceived by people, I know who I am, and I know who I was born to be. Truly loving and accepting yourself is the only way you're able to grow and expand. We were all born unique. We are all one of ones, and that is a beauty that is overlooked by many! This song is an anthem for being true to yourself! Blind Fury chose this record to hop on out of all the tracks on the album, which made me even more excited to show the world!" The new single is accompanied by a music video catch the video here: https://youtu.be/7Wew2loGdbw.

The new single follows "I Surrender" ft. Krizz Kaliko, The Kaleidoscope Kid, & Odd Squad Family produced by AKT Aktion. The soulful ballad is about having faith and for NUBS, "is a statement about how life will put you through a lot of things, and the best way to get the most out of it, is to surrender and accept that there's things you can't control, but what you can control are your reactions to the things that are thrown into your existence, and try to make the best of what's there."

Most known for putting his real life trials and tribulations into his music, NUBS has masterfully created a poetic and poignant solo debut album titled ABLED. "Using my emotions as a compass I navigated into a whole new realm of singing, and songwriting. For years I have let my experiences drive the inspiration for my music, but with this album, I focused more on the feelings of my life and let those drive me to make this body of work," states NUBS.

NUBS was born with a rare condition, leaving him without arms or legs. Not having any limbs is enough of a struggle to overcome already, but NUBS also had to endure the bullying and teasing that came along with his condition. Instead of submitting to the pressure and letting life get him down, NUBS resorted to music. He is one-third of the Phoenix based group Odd Squad Family.

For over a decade Odd Squad Family has been the predominant outlet for NUBS' witty bars, heightening his platform and lending to his solo debut. Looking back at the new release, NUBS comments, "ABLED is such a package full of meaning. Not only does it describe me in one word people might not use for me at first glance, but it sets the tone right away for what you are about to witness when seeing me."

He explains, "My whole life I have been looked at as "disabled" or "handicapped" but I was raised to believe that with hard work I can do anything. With this being my debut solo album, I wanted to name it something that not only described me, but also inspires people just based on what it could mean to them. No matter how different or alike you might be to others, everyone can relate to feeling like they aren't good enough, or able to be successful. This whole album is here to remind you that you are good enough, and that you are ABLED!"

