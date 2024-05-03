Alec Benjamin Debuts Single 'Sacrifice Tomorrow'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin delivers his final single, “Sacrifice Tomorrow”.

The pop-infused track marks the final single release ahead his highly-anticipated third studio album “12 Notes” releasing next Friday, May 10th via Elektra Entertainment.

In a labor of love to his millions of fans worldwide, Benjamin is slated to exclusively perform “Sacrifice Tomorrow” on Friday, May 10th on The Kelly Clarkson Show airing on NBC. This marks Benjamin’s first appearance on the show, since Kelly Clarkson’s mesmerizing ‘Kellyoake’ performance of Alec’s first multi-platinum hit “Let Me Down Slowly” in 2022.

The latest track marks the final single launch follows the successful releases of “King Size Bed,” “I Sent My Therapist To Therapy,” “Pick Me” and “Different Kind Of Beautiful”– as Benjamin continues to drive the compelling narrative of his upcoming album. Benjamin also recently announced his 2024 “12 Notes” US tour kicking off in September 2024, where he will headline in 31-cities across North America. Upcoming tour dates and tickets can be found HERE.

Since starting his musical career in 2018 promoting his music in parking lots of concert venues, Benjamin has consistently stood out as a one to watch emerging artist. Fans and critics have continued to be drawn his exceptional narration, robust and relatable storytelling, and pop-dance rhythm.

With the release of his sophomore album (Un)Commentary in 2022 Benjamin took to the road to connect with fans captivating audiences across the United States, Asia, Australia, and Europe as well as a debut performance at Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival. Alec’s impressive resume includes 9B+ global streams, 12.5M+ social media followers across his platforms, and 1.6B+ YouTube views on his channel. An illustration of the connection Alec has forged with audiences worldwide.

Play Broadway Games