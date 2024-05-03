The Beaches Will Embark on North American Tour This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canadian rock darlings The Beaches have announced their fall North American headlining tour to follow up their West Coast dates with girl in red.

Along with the tour announcement, The Beaches also are celebrating one year since the release of "Blame Brett" with a remix of the song featuring a new verse from electropunk hitmaker and current touring mate of Avril Lavinge, Royal & the Serpent.

The Beaches share about the track: "We’re so excited to collaborate with our friend Royal & the Serpent on our track 'Blame Brett.' Royal has the most incredible tone and has been so supportive our band so we were so pumped to finally work together. This version is haunting and even more empowering."

The band recently wrapped a sold out North American headline tour and made their US late night television debut with the performance of "Blame Brett" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! WATCH THE PERFORMANCE HERE. "Blame Brett," off their sophomore LP Blame My Ex, continues to climb the charts and peaked at #35 on Pop Radio. In March, the band won the JUNO Award for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year.

About The Beaches

The Beaches are doing everything their way. After more than a decade together as a band, sisters Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass) and Kylie Miller (guitar), plus closest friends Leandra Earl (guitar and keys) and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums), are entering a new era. On the new album Blame My Ex, the 4x Juno Award-winning Toronto band channels heartbreak into self-discovery through 10 exuberant songs that revel in pain and redemption. The lead single, "Blame Brett," an acerbic pop-rock knockout Jordan calls "a song for all the hot messes out there," has racked up over 45 million streams on Spotify and over 10 million views on TikTok. The track peaked at #2 on Spotify's US Viral chart, #16 at Alternative Radio in the US and #1 at Alt Radio in Canada for 16 consecutive weeks, making it the biggest alternative radio hit of the year. Mark Hoppus (blink182), Nelly Furtado, and Demi Lovato are all fans of the track.

Since the success of "Blame Brett," The Beaches sold out their worldwide Blame My Ex tour, including Toronto's Massey Hall x2 (5400 tickets), Vancouver's Orpheum (2750 tickets), Brooklyn's Williamsburg Music Hall x2 (1300 tickets), Los Angeles's Troubador x2 (1000 tickets) & London, UK's Outernet (1300 tickets).

BLAME MY EX TRACKLIST

1. Blame Brett

2. What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Paranoid

3. Me & Me

4. Everything Is Boring

5. My Body Ft. Your Lips (with Beach Weather)

6. Kismet

7. Shower Beer

8. Edge of the Earth

9. If A Tree Falls

10. Cigarette

TOUR DATES:

* = with girl in red

May 17: Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

May 18: St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

May 20: Orlando, FL @ The Social

May 21: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*

May 23: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair*

May 24: Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

May 25: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre*

May 28: Del Mar, CA @ The Sound*

May 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

June 1: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre*

June 2: San Francisco @ Warfield*

June 13: Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

July 17: Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium (w/ The Rolling Stones)

September 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

September 25 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

September 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

September 27 - Richmond, VA @ The National

September 30 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

October 1 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

October 2 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

October 8 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

October 9 - St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

Photo Credit: Meg Moon

Play Broadway Games