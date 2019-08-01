NPR Music Shares Calexico And Iron & Wine: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR Music has released the latest installment of their stellar Tiny Desk Concert Seriesfeaturing Calexico and Iron & Wine. The group performed "Father Mountain" and "Midnight Sun" off their critically acclaimed full-length album Years to Burn, as well as "He Lays in the Reins" from 2005's In the Reins EP.

Calexico and Iron & Wine will also be featured on NPR Music's World Cafe next week. Their episode will air online on Tuesday, August 6th at 5pm ET. To listen live, fans can check their local station's Program Schedule for the World Cafe broadcast time HERE. To listen live online, fans can hear the WXPN Philadelphia stream at 2pm ET at XPN.org by choosing WXPN from the 'Listen Live' drop-down at the top of the page.

Watch their performance here:

Calexico and Iron & Wine are currently on an extensive tour of North America, Europe and the UK. Their recent stops included a June 21st performance at ​the Celebrate Brooklyn! festival at Prospect Park. Watch them perform "Father Mountain" at Celebrate Brooklyn! HERE. In addition, the collective recently released Years to Burn Behind the Scenes featuring exclusive interviews with the band and their long friendship and spirit of collaboration. Watch the short vignette HERE. Full list of tour dates below.

Calexico and Iron & Wine World Tour Dates

8/2/19 Fri CAMBRIDGE, UK @ Cambridge Folk Festival

8/3/19 Sat LEUVEN, BE @ M-idzommer Festival

8/4/19 Sun CROZON, FR @ Festival Du Bout Du Monde

8/16/19 Fri PHOENIX, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre ~

8/17/19 Sat TUCSON, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ~

8/18/19 Sun TAOS, NM @ Meow Wolf Taos Vortex

8/19/19 Mon DENVER, CO @ Denver Botanic Gardens ~ **SOLD OUT**

8/21/19 Wed OGDEN, UT @ Twilight Series at Ogden Amphitheater ^

8/22/19 Thu BOISE, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

8/23/19 Fri PORTLAND, OR @ Keller Auditorium ^

8/24/19 Sat VANCOUVER, BC @ Vogue Theatre

8/25/19 Sun PORT TOWNSEND, WA @ THING Festival

9/18/19 Wed GRAND RAPIDS, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park "Meijer Gardens"

9/19/19 Thu PITTSBURGH, PA @ Roxian Theatre

9/20/19 Fri PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Union Transfer

9/21/19 Sat BOSTON, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavillion +

9/22/19 Sun NORTH ADAMS, MA @ FreshGrass Festival

9/24/19 Tue RICHMOND, VA @ The National

9/26/19 Thu BIRMINGHAM, AL @ Iron City

9/27/19 Fri NEW ORLEANS, LA @ House Of Blues

9/28/19 Sat AUSTIN, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek

9/29/19 Sun DALLAS, TX @ Majestic Theater

9/30/19 Mon OKLAHOMA CITY, OK @ Tower Theatre

10/2/19 Wed LAS VEGAS, NV @ House Of Blues

10/3/19 Thu LOS ANGELES, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

10/4/19 Fri SAN DIEGO, CA @ Humphrey's Concerts by The Bay

10/6/19 Sun SARATOGA, CA @ Mountain Winery

11/5/19 Tue UTRECHT, NL @ TrivoliVrendenburg - Ronda #

11/6/19 Wed LUXEMBOURG, LU @ Den Atelier #

11/7/19 Thu ANTWERP, BE @ De Roma #

11/9/19 Sat BERLIN, DE @ Tempodrom #

11/10/19 Sun LINZ, AT @ Posthof #

11/11/19 Mon MUNICH, DE @ Muffathalle #

11/12/19 Tue BUDAPEST, HU @ Müpa

11/14/19 Thu MANNHEIM, DE @ Musensaal Rosengarten #

11/15/19 Fri COLOGNE, DE @ Palladium #

11/16/19 Sat PARIS, FR @ La Cigale #

11/18/19 Mon EDINBURGH, UK @ Usher Hall *

11/19/19 Tue LIVERPOOL, UK @ Philharmonic Hall *

11/20/19 Wed MANCHESTER, UK @ Bridgewater Hall *

11/21/19 Thurs COVENTRY, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre *

11/23/19 Sat LONDON, UK @ Royal Festival Hall *

11/24/19 Sun BEXHILL-ON-SEA, UK - De La Warr Pavillion *

~ with special guest Madison Cunningham

^ with special guest Orville Peck

with special guest Natalie Prass

+ with Andrew Bird

# with special guest Adia Victoria

* with special guest Lisa O'Neill

Photo Credit: Shuran Huang/NPR





