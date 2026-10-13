NIGHT RANGER to Perform at Patchogue Theatre
The hard rock band will deliver classic hits including 'Sister Christian' and 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me.'.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces Night Ranger appearing on Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 8PM.
Tickets are $87 - $234 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at ci.ovationtix.com.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 16 at 10AM.
Hard rock legends, Night Ranger are proud to announce their new 'Best Of' album, set for release on August 28th 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album features newly remixed & remastered versions of classic hits spanning Night Ranger's illustrious career, alongside some standout tracks from the band's more recent releases.
Few bands have defined the sound of American rock music quite like Night Ranger. From the soaring anthem of 'Sister Christian' to the thunderous riffs of 'Don't Tell Me You Love Me', and fan favorites like '(You Can Still) Rock in America' this album's 'Best Of' collection captures the very essence of their decades-long career.
The band — Jack Blades (bass and vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums and vocals), Brad Gillis (guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (guitars) — delivers every track with the energy and precision that have kept Night Ranger at the forefront of rock for more than four decades.
Having sold over 17 Million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 Billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era. The band continue to grow their ever-evolving fan-base and they are proof that powerful songs alongside, incredibly talented musicians is the perfect formula for continued success.
Event Details
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY, US
Saturday January 16th 2027, 8:00pm
Box Office Hours
Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.
(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772
Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org
For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org
About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)
The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.
The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...