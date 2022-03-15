NFT Platform MakersPlace Announces Snoop Dogg and BossLogic's SUPERCUZZ Collection

MakersPlace, the premier marketplace for rare and authentic digital artworks, today announced the global hip hop icon, Snoop Dogg, and acclaimed artist BossLogic, have teamed up to debut SUPERCUZZ, a limited edition Genesis NFT collection. SUPERCUZZ will be released exclusively on MakersPlace beginning on March 17, 2022 at 3:30PM PDT.

This NFT collection features original artworks by BossLogic which includes animated comic book covers of Snoop Dogg as SUPERCUZZ, a next-generation superhero born from the streets of Angel City, who enjoys the high-flying lavish lifestyle as a self-made crypto-trillionaire but also dedicates himself to smoking the forces of evil and weeding out crime. SUPERCUZZ is curated by creative direction from Snoop Dogg's son Cordell Broadus and Kai Henry, in partnership with iv gallery.

The drop will consist of five limited edition collectibles which are animations voiced by Snoop Dogg, followed by five open edition graphic stills. The limited edition animation drops are titled as:

SUPERCUZZ #1 : SUPERCUZZ 2 The RESCUE

SUPERCUZZ #2 : Break Bread or Fake Dead

SUPERCUZZ #3 : Believe in the S You'll Be Relieving Your Stress

SUPERCUZZ #4 : Enter The PIMP CAVE

SUPERCUZZ #5 : Neemo Hoez VIII The CRYP-TO TRILLIONAIRE

This NFT series will act as access points to SUPERCUZZ and his adventures and will carve out a whole new model for fan interaction in the comic-book genre in Web3.

"Snoop Dogg and BossLogic are two iconic forces in their respective crafts and are both pioneers in the NFT space," said Craig Palmer, CEO of MakersPlace. "We're honored to host the release of the SUPERCUZZ collection on MakersPlace and give art enthusiasts accessibility in purchasing NFTs from their favorite creators."

Known for decades as one of the cornerstones of Hip Hop and one of the most successful artists of all time, Snoop Dogg has also been an avid collector and supporter of NFT creators, amassing an extremely valuable collection anonymously over the last 18 months. With the announcement of Death Row records becoming an NFT label, and the launch of Snoopverse (Via Sandbox) and a massive music project via the Gala music platform. Snoop Dogg continues to grow as one of the major powerhouses and creators in the NFT space.