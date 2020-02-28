Myrath Announce 'Live In Carthage,' Out April 17

2019 was a big year for the Tunisian metal band and pioneer of blazing desert metal known as Myrath.



The band wowed international audiences with their magical stage performances at the renowned Sweden rock festival and at Germany's Wacken Open Air. Furthermore, the band released their brand new studio album Shehili - a beautiful collection of powerful metal choruses set against a backdrop of Middle Eastern melodies. Now, in 2020, this Tunisian success story releases the first ever live album of its promising career.



Live In Carthage includes stunning live recordings of the best songs from past Myrath albums and features classics like "Believer," "Dance," "Get Your Freedom Back," and "Endure the Silence." The songs on the album showcase the rhythmic, uplifting melodies and powerful lyrics. The live video material transports the viewer into a magical setting with spectacular stage decorations and unforgettable performances.



Additionally, the release includes a very special studio recording of the most popular Myrath anthem "Believer" on which Deep Purple's Don Airey contributed keys.



Live In Carthage arrives on April 17 via earMUSIC. It's available fo pre-orde

LIVE IN CARTHAGE TRAACK LISTING:

CD:

"Believer" (Feat. Don Airey)*

"Asl"

" Born To Survive"

"Storm Of Lies"

"Dance"

"Wide Shut"

"Merciless Times"

"Get Your Freedom Back"

"Endure The Silence"

"Nobody's Lives"

"Duat"

"The Unburnt"

"Sour Sigh"

"Tales Of The Sands"

"Madness"**

"Believer"

"No Holding Back"

"Drum Solo"**

"Beyond The Stars"

"Outro"**

BONUS:

Making-Of**





