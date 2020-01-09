Mykki Blanco Teams With Gucci And Dazed For New Video 'Lucky'

Mykki Blanco has teamed with Gucci and Dazed to create a special one-off live performance video for her track, "Lucky (Live In London)" which she dropped in late December. This collaboration marks the first installment of #GucciGig experiences. Mykki worked with directors Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó to create the clip. This special performance of new song "Lucky" was delivered with a 3-piece string section and movement choreographed by Tom Heyes. This song was produced by FaltyDL who also made an appearance on keyboards. Of the partnership, Mykki notes: "I was thrilled when Gucci and Dazed asked me to be a part of their #GucciGig series, creating an original video that feels parts performance art, fashion film and live performance. Special projects like this are always a lot of fun and with two creative entities like Gucci and Dazed that support originality at their forefront."

Watch below!

Internationally renowned musician, performing artist, poet and LGBTQ+ activist, Mykki Blanco has been hard at work prolifically over the past two years. Despite having made numerous contributions to other artists' work via co-writing and guest features (with a wide range of high-profile collaborators including Madonna, Kanye West, Charli XCX and Brooke Candy, "Lucky (Live in London)" was the first release of new original Mykki Blanco music since the debut full-length 'Mykki' album in 2016.

2020 will see the release of new music from Mykki and without a doubt, many many performances.





