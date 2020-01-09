Mykki Blanco Teams With Gucci And Dazed For New Video 'Lucky'

Mykki Blanco Teams With Gucci And Dazed For New Video 'Lucky'

Mykki Blanco has teamed with Gucci and Dazed to create a special one-off live performance video for her track, "Lucky (Live In London)" which she dropped in late December. This collaboration marks the first installment of #GucciGig experiences. Mykki worked with directors Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó to create the clip. This special performance of new song "Lucky" was delivered with a 3-piece string section and movement choreographed by Tom Heyes. This song was produced by FaltyDL who also made an appearance on keyboards. Of the partnership, Mykki notes: "I was thrilled when Gucci and Dazed asked me to be a part of their #GucciGig series, creating an original video that feels parts performance art, fashion film and live performance. Special projects like this are always a lot of fun and with two creative entities like Gucci and Dazed that support originality at their forefront."

Internationally renowned musician, performing artist, poet and LGBTQ+ activist, Mykki Blanco has been hard at work prolifically over the past two years. Despite having made numerous contributions to other artists' work via co-writing and guest features (with a wide range of high-profile collaborators including Madonna, Kanye West, Charli XCX and Brooke Candy, "Lucky (Live in London)" was the first release of new original Mykki Blanco music since the debut full-length 'Mykki' album in 2016.

2020 will see the release of new music from Mykki and without a doubt, many many performances.

