My Morning Jacket to Stream Video of 2016 Shaky Knees Festival Set

My Morning Jacket will offer a free webcast of their full set from the 2016 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA this Friday night at 8 pm ET on the band's YouTube channel, Facebook page and Nugs.TV. The webcast kicks off "Shaky Knees TV", a virtual weekend of live sets from the festival playing through the weekend. The band and Shaky Knees are including a charity component, encouraging viewers to make a donation to Crew Nation, a global relief fund supporting live music crews who have lost work during COVID-19.

The webcast is broadcast in conjunction with the re-launch of the My Morning Jacket live archive audio program via nugs.net, the leading live music platform for concert recordings and live streams. Starting today, 27 MMJ shows, previously only available for purchase as a-la-carte downloads, can be found on nugs.net's live music streaming service, most of which are also offered in MQA 24-bit hi-res audio. In addition, two new shows are being added to the service and as downloads - their 2016 show from the Tivoli Theater in Chattanooga, TN (available today) as well as the 2016 Shaky Knees show being webcasted on Friday (this will be available on the nugs.service after the webcast concludes on Friday night). New shows from the band's extensive touring history will be added to the service each month.

Subscribers to nugs.net can listen to over 15,000 live concerts and view over 100 HD videos of full shows, ad-free, exclusively on the nugs.net streaming app, on desktop, and through Sonos. New and legendary shows from iconic artists are added daily and downloadable for offline playback.





