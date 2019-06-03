Musicians On Call Raises $330,000 at 20th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration Presented by Pepsi in Nashville, Headlined By Blake Shelton

Musicians On Call (MOC), a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, hosted the20th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration Presented by Pepsi at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum this pastFriday night (May 31), raising $330,000, the most funds raised at a MOC event in Nashville to date. This exclusive concert celebrated the organization's 20th anniversary of delivering the healing power of music and featured a live performance by headlinerBlake Shelton and Cale Dodds.

The top honoree of the night was Shane Tarleton, SVP of Artist Development for Warner Music Nashville, who was recognized as the organization's first Lifetime Achievement Award recipient and was awarded the first Platinum Guitar. Shane was recognized by his close friend Chandra LePlume, MOC Volunteer Brandon Ray, and longtime friend and country music icon, Martina McBride.Musicians On Call surprised Shane with two programs in his honor: a Music Pharmacy near his hometown at the Hospice of Union County and a Bedside Performance Program at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh, the facility where his sister, Tanya Rand, resides as a nurse (see video here).

"I am humbled beyond belief to have been a part of such a historical event for Musicians On Call. There was so much joy in that room as we celebrated 20 years," said Shane Tarleton. "Having two programs started in North Carolina in my name is the best gift I could ever receive. I'll certainly do my best to always be worthy of this beautiful Lifetime Achievement award."

Universal Music Group Nashville recording artist Lauren Alainareceived the Music Heals award. She was congratulated by longtime mentor Gator Harrison, who highlighted her experience as a volunteer musician with a special heartfelt video (see video here) featuring her recent visit with Shane Tarleton at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

"It was such an amazing night and so much money was raised,"said Lauren Alaina. "Everyone in that room had a full heart including me. I was honored and overwhelmed to be a part of it."

Charlie Cook, VP/Country Formats, Cumulus Media, Operations Manager/Cumulus Media-Nashville, and Program Director/WSM-FM, received the Leadership in Music Golden Ukulele, presented by CEO of Country Aircheck and Host of Country Countdown USA Lon Helton, and congratulated by Host of NASH FM 1033's Nash Nights Live Shawn Parr.

Charles Esten also recognized Volunteer Musician Matt Vrba and Volunteer Guide Maria Berry. The night featured a special performance from MOC Volunteer Musician Emily Earle, who was introduced by special guest Patient Advocate, 12-year-old Joel Clapp, who was visited by Emily at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. Blake Shelton surprised audience by bringing Music Heals Honoree Lauren Alaina onstage to sing "Lonely Tonight" with him and followed by making a personal donation of $10,000 to Musicians On Call.

"I can't imagine a better way to celebrate 20 years of sharing the healing qualities of music with patients in hospitals than with a night of unforgettable live performances from country music's biggest superstar, Blake Shelton," said Pete Griffin, Musicians On Call President & CEO. "It was an honor to recognize the unwavering support of Shane, Charlie and Lauren. The generosity of everyone involved in this unforgettable night will help us kick off the next 20 years by bringing music to thousands more people who need it most."

Musicians On Call started in 1999 in New York where it began the Bedside Performance Program, bringing Volunteer Guides and Volunteer Musicians into healthcare facilities to go room to room and perform for patients at their bedsides. In the past 20 years, this program has expanded to 20 major markets nationwide, including New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Las Vegas, New Orleans, San Francisco and more. More than 730,000 patients, family members and caregivers have experienced the healing power of music through this program.

Musicians On Call's 20th Anniversary Kickoff Celebration Presented by Pepsi was sponsored by Cumulus Radio Station Group, G7 Entertainment Marketing, City National Bank, Academy of Country Music, Outback Presents, Hard Rock Cafe, Cathy Sullivan, Roper, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Apple, YouTube, Onsite, HCA Healthcare, RIAA, Warner Music Nashville, Universal Music Group Nashville, John and Stephanie Roberts, EY, CAA, Gaylord Opryland Resort, CMT, Warner Brothers Records, Humana, Paradigm, Grand Ole Opry, MusiCares, BBR Music Group, Sold by Mariani, Luna Guitars and Dream Hotel.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 20 years as the nation's largest provider of volunteer musicians in hospitals. MOC was founded in 1999 with the mission of bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities ranging from children's hospitals to adult facilities, VA hospitals and hospices. To date, its volunteers have played for over 730,000 patients, families and caregivers across the country. Through live, in-room performances for patients who are undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, these volunteers add a dose of joy to life in a healthcare facility. MOC supporters over the years include Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Reba McEntire, Gavin DeGraw, Darius Rucker, Pharrell, Amos Lee, Nick Jonas, Rachel Platten and many more. For more information, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You