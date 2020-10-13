Music Educator Award Semifinalists Announced By The Recording Academy
More than 1,989 initial nominations were submitted from all 50 states.
A total of 25 music teachers from 24 cities across 16 states, have been announced as semifinalists for the Music Educator Award™ presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®. In total, more than 1,989 initial nominations were submitted from all 50 states. Nominations for the 2022 Music Educator Award are now open at www.grammymusicteacher.com.
See the list of semifinalists here:
Bonnie Anderson Miller's Point Elementary School San Antonio Texas
Justin Antos Dwight D. Eisenhower High School Frankfort Ill.
Elizabeth Bennett Buffalo Grove High School Libertyville Ill.
Angela Carpenter Harrington Elementary School Bedford Mass.
Stephen Cox Eastland High School Eastland Texas
Pamela Dawson DeSoto High School DeSoto Texas
Brad Drinkwater Connetquot High School Nesconset N.Y.
Paul Eaton Girard College Lafayette Hill Pa.
Michelle Folta Columbus State University Columbus Ga.
Amanda Hanzlik Edwin O. Smith High School Storrs Conn.
Elizabeth Hering Churchill High School Livonia Mi.
Graham Johnson Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School (WHEELS) New York N.Y.
Chris Maunu Arvada West High School Arvada Colo.
Richard Maxwell Arcadia High School Phoenix Ariz.
Brian McMath Northwest Guilford High School Greensboro N.C.
Shawna Mendez The Manning School of Academics and Arts
Lakewood Colo.
Patricia Moore Canyon View Elementary School Tucson Ariz.
Ryan Muir South Kingstown High School Wakefield R.I.
Jeffrey Murdock The University of Arkansas Fayetteville Ark.
Blake Richter Nixa Junior High School Nixa Mo.
Kimberly Ritzer Green Valley High School Henderson Nev.
Lynne Ruda Lancaster High School Lancaster N.Y.
Matthew Trevino Roan Forest Elementary San Antonio Texas
Donald Walter Northwest Guilford Middle School and Northwest Guilford High School Oak Ridge N.C.
Tracy Williamson Gorham Middle School Gorham Maine