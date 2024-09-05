Muscadine Bloodline Confirmed as Direct Support on Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Independent country duo Muscadine Bloodline will join Post Malone as direct support on his upcoming “F-1 Trillion Tour.” Kicking off this weekend with two shows in Salt Lake City, the tour will run through the end of October with stops at notable venues including Boston’s Fenway Park and Nashville’s Nissan Stadium among others.

This announcement comes on the heels of the duo’s latest album, The Coastal Plain, released last month to widespread acclaim. Hailed by Rolling Stone as, “One of the strongest country albums of 2024,” The Coastal Plain was produced by Stanton and Muncaster, alongside their long-time collaborator Ryan Youmans (known for his work with Jelly Roll, among others), the record stands as the duo’s most authentic project to date. Drawing deeply from their personal histories, they craft narratives reminiscent of the people and landscapes of their southern Alabama upbringing. Across the album’s 14 tracks, the duo blends classic country, roots and gospel influences, crafting a rich tapestry of storytelling and musical heritage.

“In a way this record feels like an ode to ourselves and the fact that we’ve finally found our sound, which is hopefully something that will end up inspiring other artists down the road. Our motto for the last few years has been, ‘Make what we love, and everything else will take care of itself.’ We just want to stay adventurous and keep evolving and keep elevating our game, and because of that the music is the strongest it’s ever been,” Muscadine Bloodline shares about The Coastal Plain.

The Coastal Plain is Muscadine Bloodline’s fourth studio album and was released on Stancaster Music via Thirty Tigers. Listen to The Coastal Plain HERE.

Originally from Mobile and now based in Nashville, Muncaster and Stanton have released three full-length albums including their latest, 2023’s Teenage Dixie. Of the record, American Songwriter praised, “infectiously singable tunes…a raw, unapologetic homage to where they came from,” while Holler called it “a rich, engulfing, emotionally-driven LP that captures the unmistakable truth of people and their stories.” Since forming in 2015, the duo has also achieved great success with their 2016 platinum-certified single, “Porch Swing Angel,” which has garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify to date, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, performed sold-out headline shows across the country and joined artists such Eric Church, Turnpike Troubadours and Cody Johnson on the road.

THE COASTAL PLAIN TRACK LIST

1. Two Tattered Tulips

2. Daffodils

3. Earle Byrd From Mexia

4. One Man War

5. Pay Me No Mind

6. Tickets to Turnpike (feat. Kyle Nix)

7. Airport & McGregor

8. High On The Ridge

9. Rattlesnake Ridge

10. 10-90

11. Mary Riley

12. Weyerhaeuser Land

13. Low Hangin’ Fruit

14. Good In This World

MUSCADINE BLOODLINE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 8—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 9—Salt Lake City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

September 12—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center*

September 14—Syracuse, NY—Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview*

September 16—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater*

September 18—Boston, MA—Fenway Park*

September 20—Hershey, PA—Hershey Park Stadium*

September 21—Hartford, CT—Xfinity Theater*

September 23—Saratoga Springs, NY—Broadview Stage at SPAC*

September 25—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*

September 29—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

October 1—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center*

October 2—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater – Red Bull Jukebox

October 4—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

October 5—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

October 7—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*

October 9—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium*

October 11—Atlanta, GA—Lakewood Amphitheatre*

October 13—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP*

October 15—Pelham, AL—Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

October 17—Orange Beach, AL—The Wharf Amphitheater*

October 19—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*

October 22—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

October 23—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

October 26—Austin, TX—Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

October 27—Austin, TX—Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

November 1—Albuquerque, NM—Revel

November 2—Flagstaff, AZ—Orpheum Theater

*supporting Post Malone

Photo credit: Jay Siske

