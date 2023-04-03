Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mura Masa Shares New Track 'Whenever I Want' & Confirms Headline Dates

He confirms a run of headline shows in addition to performing both weekends of Coachella.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Mura Masa shares a new single, "Whenever I Want," today via his own Pond Recordings alongside a video directed by The Reids. He also confirms a run of headline shows in addition to performing both weekends of Coachella-see full routing below and get tickets here.

Drawing inspiration from junglism, jersey club and break core, "Whenever I Want" takes the base elements of these subgenres and transforms them into something that sounds decidedly Mura Masa. The track marks the continuation of a club-oriented era which will see Mura Masa explore the full spectrum of electronic music with releases on his own new label, Pond Recordings.

The new track follows Mura Masa's production on the chart-topping, global hit, "Boy's a liar Pt. 2" with PinkPantheress and Ice Spice and his critically acclaimed third studio album, demon time, released to critical acclaim in 2022, which saw the in-demand producer channel hedonistic themes and nuanced subcultures into thrillingly futuristic pop.

Written shortly after his European tour in support of his guitar driven second album, R.Y.C, the record connected the dots between his genre-shaping Soundcloud origin story, and the new wave of electronic music as it exploded on platforms like TikTok. Continuing Mura Masa's ever-growing list of blockbuster collaborators, demon time featured contributions from Shygirl, Lil Uzi Vert, PinkPantheress, slowthai, Erika de Casier, Pa Salieu and more.

Mura Masa-the 25-year-old songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Alex Crossan-has always resisted simple categorization. He is a Platinum-selling, Grammy-winning (and four-times nominated) artist, who has surpassed two billion lifetime streams and toured the world over, headlining shows worldwide and playing sets at Coachella, Primavera Sound and more.

His self-titled 2017 debut catapulted him into the international spotlight, and his 2020 album, R.Y.C., attracted widespread critical acclaim with collaborations from Tirzah, Clairo, slowthai, Georgia and more. He also co-founded the 3T training program in 2020, designed to provide training and opportunity for underrepresented groups in the touring and live sector.

Listen to the new single here:

MURA MASA LIVE

April 7-Amsterdam, NL-DGTL

April 14-Indio, CA- Coachella

April 19-Los Angeles, CA-El Rey

April 20-San Francisco, CA-1015 Folsom

April 21-Indio, CA- Coachella

photo, credit: Will Reid



