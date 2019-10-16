Moor Mother Releases Single 'The Myth Hold Weight'

Out November 8th, Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes is the new album by Philadelphia-based artist, poet, and musician Camae Ayewa, also known as Moor Mother. Today, hear the record's ethereal centerpiece "The Myth Hold Weight," which features production by King Britt.



Shimmering and sinister, "The Myth Hold Weight" offers an atmospheric interlude amid Analog Fluids' weight and noise. Pulsing synth sequences and liquid melodies rumble in the periphery, yet, Moor Mother's voice is heard clearly, delivering a visionary and dystopian freestyle poem touching on past, present, and future trauma.



Moor Mother will tour in the US and Europe throughout the fall, performing solo, as a member of ZONAL (a trio with The Bug and Justin Broadrick), and also in collaboration with London Contemporary Orchestra. With LCO, Moor Mother will be performing "The Great Bailout," a free verse poem that acts as a non linear word map about colonialism, slavery and commerce in Great Britain and her commonwealth.

MOOR MOTHER ON TOUR

10.16 - Gent, BE @ Videodroom w/ LCO

10.17 - The Hague, NL @ Korzo w/ LCO

10.18 - Milan, IT @ Macao w/ LCO

10.22 - Bexhill, UK @ De La Warr Pavilion w/ LCO

10.23 - London, UK @ Barbican w/ LCO

10.26 - Udine, IT @ Free Music Impulse Festival

10.31 - Berlin, DE @ Berghain w/ ZONAL

11.7 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? w/ ZONAL

11.11 - Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

11.12 - Berlin, DE @ West Germany

11.14 - Amsterdam, NL @ s105

11.15 - Madrid, ES @ Siroco

11.16 - Tenerife, ES @ Keroxen

11.17 - Lisbon, PT @ ZBD

Photo Credit: Bob Sweeney





