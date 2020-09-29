Moon Taxi Announce New Album 'Silver Dream'

The album is out January 22, 2021.

After building anticipation with a series of fan favorite anthems, Moon Taxi will release their sixth full-length album, Silver Dream, on January 22, 2021. It's available for pre-order here now.

To celebrate the big news, the critically acclaimed Nashville-based alt-rock band just shared their latest track from Silver Dream entitled "One Step Away." On the track, dusty guitar rings out over a steady beat and luminous keys as a chantable chorus sails over an unshakable groove. ESPN's SEC Network has already adopted it as anthem for this season's televised games for the next four months, playing on various promos, spots, broadcasts, and more.

About "One Step Away", guitarist Spencer Thomson commented, "I think this song represents a side of the album that is more rooted in soul and rock. We wanted to share something that complements what we've already put out to give the audience some sense of the variety of what's on the album. In this day and age, it's tricky to get a big group of people together to shoot a video, so we came up with a concept everyone could film on their own with their phones. It also allowed each member to get creative with how he filmed his shot. I wanted it to have a dark and grimy, yet playful vibe that matched the song."

Of the record, he added, "We hope we're giving people something to look forward to. We're really excited and proud of the album and can't wait to share the experience of it."

"One Step Away" arrives on the heels of the inspiring track "Light Up." Earning tastemaker praise, Alternative Press named them among "40 New Artists You NEED to Hear in September 2020" and christened the song, "the uplifting track everyone needs to hear right now." It was also notably synced in the Jeep End of Summer campaign.

Additionally, the quintet just joined the lineup of this year's digital iteration of The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival aired online over the weekend. As part of Virtual ROO-ALITY, the fest featured a new performance from Moon Taxi shot at "the farm" among a stacked lineup.

This follows a series of over six different charity livestreams (Superfly's Small Business Live, Truideation and Twitch collaborative festival SESSIONS, Justice Comes Alive, The Lee Inititative, etc). The band has helped raise well over ten million dollars for charities for small businesses, MusiCares, and Black Lives Matter causes.

Moon Taxi initially set the stage for Silver Dream with the Top 20 Triple A radio hit "Hometown Heroes." The song was heralded by Uproxx as "an alt-rock track that sounds like it was made for the radio," while AltPress said, "the celebratory nature of the song is so enriching, it practically promises you'll make it through the day."

While Moon Taxi has undoubtedly earned its place as hometown heroes in Nashville - selling out two consecutive nights at famed Ryman Auditorium and earning praise from the Tennessean ("Moon Taxi evolves from 'college project' to rock stars") - the band has also built an enormous national following. The five-piece has released five studio albums, including 2018's Let The Record Play. "Two High," the first single from Let The Record Play, catapulted Moon Taxi to new heights, amassing over 130 million streams on Spotify to date, topping the AAA radio airplay chart and becoming a Top 10 hit at the Alternative format.

The band has thrived on the touring circuit, with electrifying performances at festivals such as Coachella, Austin City Limits and Bonnaroo and sold-out headline shows across North America. Moon Taxi's television performances include "TODAY," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "Conan." The band's inspiring, inclusive songs have been tapped for numerous ad campaigns, including JEEP, Microsoft Surface Pro, McDonald's and BMW, as well as for landmark sporting events like the Olympics, MLB, NFL and NHL.

Rolling Stone observed, "Over the last few years, Nashville's Moon Taxi have worked their way up from Bonnaroo buzz-band to something approaching Kings of Leon country, playing a pleasingly cross-bred rock - a little indie, a little proggy, kinda poppy." NPR's World Cafe praised the band's "strong pop sense expressed through the soulful vocals of Trevor Terndrup and an experimental edge that connects it to synth pop and electronic dance music." PopMatters said, "Moon Taxi's offering of optimistic pop rock serves well as an energy and mood booster..."

Moon Taxi is Trevor Terndrup (vocals, guitarist), Spencer Thomson (lead guitarist and producer), Wes Bailey (keyboardist), Tommy Putnam (bassist) and Tyler Ritter (drummer).

