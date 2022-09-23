Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Moon Fever Release 'Live Fast Die Young' New Single

Moon Fever Release 'Live Fast Die Young' New Single

More of their music is set to be released soon. 

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  

Moon Fever have returned with an intoxicating new single, "Live Fast Die Young". New singer, Triston Bracht, formerly of Hellbot, brings his trademark vocals and swagger to this upbeat banger. Between the technical arrangements and melodic grooves, this track will leave you begging for more.

"Live Fast Die Young" was written by Mitch Micoley, Triston Bracht, and Jim Kaufman, and produced by Jim Kaufman in Los Angeles. The music video, filmed in downtown Seattle shows the band in its rawest form. Rock n rolling from the rehearsal room at the notorious venue El Corazon to rooftops in Seattle.:

"Live Fast Die Young is a song about living for the now, cuz we only have so much time left. It's a high energy up tempo rock n roll banger." - Mitch Mcoley

Seattle rockers, Moon Fever, have created a high-energy, rock and roll sound that is influenced by the great stadium bands of past generations - with a current, modern vibe. The active rock outfit consists of Triston Bracht (vocals, formerly of Hellbot), Mitch Micoley (guitar), Dave Orton (bass, formerly of Hyro the Hero), and Troy Wageman (drums, formerly of Hyro the Hero). Moon Fever is a band that seamlessly combines classic rock influence with screaming guitars and modern vocals that packs a dynamic punch.

Like many other infamous rock bands before them, Moon Fever continues to write and rehearse above the legendary El Corazon music venue in Seattle - and more music is set to be released soon.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Bendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EPBendigo Fletcher Announce New 'Wingding' EP
September 23, 2022

Shapeshifting on an axis between folk, alternative, country, and soul, Bendigo Fletcher’s lofty melodies soar above earthy instrumentation on Wingding. Charmed with psychedelic flourishes, yet tightly rooted in tried-and-true songcraft, the Louisville quintet continues to instantly transfix across the EP’s four tracks.
Billy Idol Releases 'The Cage' EPBilly Idol Releases 'The Cage' EP
September 23, 2022

The Cage EP, the new release from Billy Idol, is out now via Dark Horse Records. This new music follows Idol’s 2021 The Roadside EP, which received praise from fans and critics alike. As on The Roadside EP, Idol is joined on the new project by his longtime collaborator, co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
SPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere DatesSPIRITED Movie Musical Starring Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Sets November Premiere Dates
September 23, 2022

The cast of the movie musical includes  Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, Loren Woods, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Check out new behind the scenes photos now!
JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'JVKE Releases Debut Album 'this is what ___ feels like (Vol. 1-4)'
September 23, 2022

Written, recorded and produced entirely by JVKE and his brother ZVC in his Rhode Island home, the album is a collection of songs that document the life cycle of a relationship. Broken into 4 stages (falling in love, heartbreak, sadness, and falling out of love), JVKE crafted melodies, lyrics, and production to simulate the feelings described.
Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'Sam Williams Releases New Song 'Blame 'Em Both'
September 23, 2022

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams has released the delicately scathing “Blame ‘Em Both”, another song from the forthcoming deluxe version of his celebrated debut, Glasshouse Children out via Mercury Nashville.  The expanded edition of the record, entitled Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, includes six brand new tracks.