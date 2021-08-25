Modern English Postpone Upcoming U.S. Tour

Additionally, Modern English will release its performance of After the Snow from Indigo at the O2 on CD, CD/DVD and Digitally this Friday, August 27. Pre-order for the CD, CD/DVD and Digital is available HERE and a vinyl version of the performance will be exclusively available on Record Store Day on Friday, November 26. Check out "Someone's Calling" from After the Snow: Live From Indigo At The O2 HERE.



Simply put, "I Melt With You" by Modern English is one of the most iconic songs of the New Wave era. It garnered heavy rotation on the then-thriving Modern Rock radio format, MTV and dance clubs across the globe, and was prominently featured in the classic 1983 film Valley Girl, starring a young Nicolas Cage.



On 1982's After the Snow, the band's sound evolved from the dark, moody and challenging post-punk found on its debut, Mesh & Lace, to a more commercial and radio friendly mix of synthesizers, guitars, catchy drumbeats and singer Robbie Grey's unmistakable vocals.

As the title suggests, the icy sound featured on Mesh & Lace melted away on After the Snow to reveal more concise and potent songs, highlighted by "I Melt With You" which brought the band up from the underground to the mainstream. It's a song so popular that the band was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2020 BMI Awards for six million plays on radio.

