'Missing You' is 2 Nickelodeon Stars, 1 Music Video

Are Nickelodeon Stars Hillary Hawkins and Justiin Davis an item? Rumors have it that they have been sighted together on several occasions. Hillary (Kate from Nickelodeon's "Are You Afraid of The Dark?", Robyn Host of Nick Jr., singing voice of Vanessa "Gullah Gullah Island") & Justiin (Host of Nickelodeon's Dance Battle Playlist) coupled up in music video "Missing You," directed by Larry Rosen, which was released today.

This would not be the first time Hollywood actors portraying love interests in film continued their roles in reality. Didn't Brad and Angelina meet on the set of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"?

Hillary Hawkins and Justiin Davis previously played boyfriend and girlfriend in an independent feature film, Cybornetics. Looks like they are making it a habit...

After keeping in touch, Hawkins, who produced the video, stated that Justiin Davis ( Lester White on HBO's Boardwalk Empire, Carter Singleton on NBC's Chicago Med) was her first choice as her love interest in the "Missing You " music video. The Nickelodeon star chuckled and stated "I love playing opposite Justiin! He's a talented professional and fun to work with!"

"Missing You" by singer songwriter Hillary Hawkins was released on iTunes on 9/3/19. It's on the Pop/R&B album "Unrequited Love" expected to drop mid month. All songs where either written or co-written by Hillary and features music by Anthony J. Dixon (Futurology the Musical), Marcelo Lupis (SHHHH, Juguetes) & Donovan Price. Music was also composed by Hawkins herself.

When asked if any of the songs were from personal experience she confessed, "Yes, they are very personal to me. I know how it feels to love someone and be unsure if they love you in return. I wish everyone could just love everyone." This leaves us wondering if Justiin Davis is now missing in action from the love life of Hawkins giving impetus to the song "Missing You". Time will tell...

Hawkins is also singer songwriter of Let's Imagine A World of Love and the Pop album Survivor available on Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, CDBaby & more.

Hillary Hawkins is a Singer Songwriter based in Los Angeles, California & New Jersey, USA. Her goals include writing songs for TV and Film, singing soundtracks and continuing to use her voice to make an impact in this world. For more on Actress Singer Songwriter Hillary Hawkins, visit: www.HillaryHawkins.com

Listen to "Missing You" here:





