Miranda Lambert Releases 'Fooled Around and Fell in Love' Featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack

Miranda Lambert and the women of the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour are kicking off the cross-country trek in style, releasing today a special version of "Fooled Around and Fell in Love" featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack - all of whom will open for Lambert on select dates.

Listen below!



"The girls on the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour can sing their asses off," said Lambert. "There's something crazy about seeing these artists with a new fire in their eyes. It reignites your own flame. I'm so excited to watch them every night on tour."



The Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour launches this evening with a two-night stand at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and ushers in a new artistic chapter for Lambert, who will release her eagerly anticipated studio album Wildcard Nov. 1 via Vanner Records/RCA Nashville.



Lambert's first collaboration with producer Jay Joyce, Wildcard features Top 20 lead single "It All Comes Out in the Wash," as well as recently-released "foot-stompin' barnburner" (NPR) "Locomotive," "crunchy, frisky jam" (Stereogum) "Mess with My Head," "irresistibly catchy" (SPIN) "Bluebird," "fun-loving" (NASH Country Daily) "Pretty Bitchin'," and "instant honky-tonk jukebox classic" (Billboard) "Way Too Pretty for Prison," which features Maren Morris. Listeners can pre-order and pre-add the album to their collections now.



Tickets for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour are available now. Full details here.





