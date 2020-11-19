Miranda Lambert Contributes New Track 'Champion' to Season Finale of 'Make It Up As We Go'

The season finale to the critically acclaimed scripted musical podcast Make It Up As We Go, created by Scarlett Burke and Audio Up Media CEO Jared Gutstadt, has released today from Audio Up Media through iHeartRadio and everywhere else podcasts are heard.

In conjunction, Audio Up and Sony Music Nashville today released the official podcast soundtrack featuring an elite class of country music's finest including: acclaimed singer, songwriter, actor, co-creator and director of the series, Scarlett Burke; multi-platinum, award-winning country-music superstar and series executive producer Miranda Lambert; chart-topping country singer, Lindsay Ell; Valory Music artist Tyler Rich; and GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter and producer, Nicolle Galyon. Lambert's triumphant new track "Champion" (written by Galyon, Gutstadt, Burke and Jeff Peters) premiered today in the series finale and is also featured on the soundtrack. Listen to the season finale episode HERE. Get the full soundtrack HERE.



Make It Up As We Go released October 9th to wide critical praise and has since surpassed an impressive 500k streams over the course of its eight episode run. Make It Up As We Go tells the story of aspiring young singer-songwriter Charlotte Sayles, played by Burke, who pursues a career in the music industry and navigates the legendary writers rooms of Nashville's country music publishers. Written by David Hudgins (Friday Night Lights, Parenthood and Game of Silence) and Brooks Hudgins, Make It Up As We Go's high profile cast also includes Billy Bob Thornton, Dennis Quaid, Craig Robinson, Bobby Bones, Bre Blair and Michael Raymond-James. Lindsay Ell and Miranda Lambert make appearances as themselves in addition to contributing original music. Get all episodes HERE.



Along with the soundtrack release today (produced by Jared Gutstadt), Sony Music Nashville has generated a fun quiz titled "What 'Make It Up As We Go' character are you?" Fans will take the quiz and receive their own generated Spotify playlist based on who you are HERE. In addition to this, Audio Up and Sony Music Nashville have partnered together for a livestream event from 'Make It Up As We Go' cast members on a forthcoming date. Select fans will be given the opportunity to join the livestream and ask questions to the cast. Enter to win for your chance to be a part of this special HERE. More details to come!

Listen below.



MAKE IT UP AS WE GO TRACK LISTING:



1. "Make It Up As We Go" - Scarlett Burke

2. "Champion" - Miranda Lambert

3. "Workin' Out" - Lindsay Ell

4. "My Dove" - Scarlett Burke

5. "Dream Small" - Scarlett Burke

6. "Here's Lookin' at You" - Scarlett Burke

7. "Poison" - Scarlett Burke

8. "Back Alley Boo" - Scarlett Burke

9. "Breathe" - Scarlett Burke Feat. Tyler Rich

