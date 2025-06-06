Mimi Webb to Release Sophomore Album 'Confessions' in September; Listen to a New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



British pop powerhouse Mimi Webb has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, Confessions, due out September 12 via Epic Records. She has also released her electrifying new single, "Love Language," giving fans another taste of this deeply personal new chapter.

Speaking about the new single, Mimi reveals, "'Love Language' is my first step into this new era and I don't think I've ever been more nervous or excited to share a piece of music. The sound and aesthetic around it is so new and different for me and I can't wait to bring people along for this new creative journey." Listen to it below.

With her new album, Mimi is ready to open up like never before. Written and produced between Los Angeles and London, Confessions represents a bold leap forward: a fearless, raw, and honest exploration of heartbreak, empowerment, and self-discovery, while still delivering the signature up-tempo pop anthems fans know and love. "I dug deep and figured out what I want to say not just as an artist, but as a person," Mimi shares about the new album. "I decided to be brutally honest. It's easy to be like, 'Everything is wonderful'-even when there's so much happening behind the curtain. I wanted to open up and scream, 'This is who I am!'."

"Love Language" follows her acclaimed single "Mind Reader" with chart-topping GRAMMY Award-winning label mate Meghan Trainor, continuing to build excitement for what's to come. The track-written by Mimi and Meghan-arrived alongside a vibrant, confidence-fueled music video directed by Ava Rikki, capturing their undeniable chemistry and serving as a perfect lead-in to this new chapter. Watch the official music video for "Mind Reader" HERE.

"Love Language" and "Mind Reader" offer fans an exciting taste of what's to come, following a massive 2024 which included her UK & European arena tour with The Jonas Brothers, US Tour dates with Benson Boone, and festival appearances at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, Osheaga and Outside Lands.

ABOUT MIMI WEBB

Mimi Webb makes the kind of music that's there for you when you need it the most. Whether you're glowing up in the wake of a breakup, you need to cry on the dancefloor, or you're feeling yourself and living your best life, she's got an anthem for every occasion. The BRIT Award-nominated UK singer and songwriter not only empowers, but also empathizes with electrifying, engaging, and enigmatic pop boosted by her skyscraper-size vocals. Mimi followed her dream to the doorstep of stardom the old-fashioned way-by tirelessly grinding and singing her heart out since her childhood in Canterbury. She turned heads with her 2021 debut, the Seven Shades of Heartbreak EP. She launched "Good Without" and "Dumb Love" into the Top 15 of the UK Singles Chart, emerging as "the first artist to land concurrent entries in the Top 15 since Dua Lipa in 2017."

Meanwhile, 2023 saw the songstress unveil her first full-length album, Amelia, notching a Top 5 debut on the UK Albums Chart and yielding the fan favorite "House On Fire." She notably performed for the late Queen Elizabeth II and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Selling out headline gigs on multiple continents, she also supported Jonas Brothers, Tate McRae, and Benson Boone on tour. She has appeared at US festivals such as Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, ACL, and Outside Lands in addition to UK and European festivals a la Reading, Leeds, Isle of Wight, Electric Picnic, Mad Cool, and more. Not to mention, she incited the applause of Harpers Bazaar, V Magazine, Rolling Stone,PAPER, Wonderland., and Teen Vogue. Making waves worldwide with over a billion of streams, sold out tours, and unanimous critical acclaim, she's getting more personal than ever on her second full-length album, Confessions [Epic Records].

