Mimi Webb Shares New Single 'Erase You'

Pop-songstress Mimi Webb returns with yet another stellar single ‘Erase You’, which is another collaboration with multiple GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Ryan Tedder, who has worked with the likes of Adele, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift throughout his career. ‘Erase You’ comes paired with a fun official music video, directed by Colin Solal, which you can watch HERE.



Speaking about ‘Erase You’, Mimi Webb reveals, “I have been playing ‘Erase You’ out on the road live since my last North American tour, and the reaction from the crowd is always so incredible. It’s such a perfect song for the summer. Carefree and fun, just like the music video! I’m so excited to finally be sharing it with the world."



In addition to scheduled festival sets this weekend at Osheaga and Lollapalooza, Mimi is set to play Outside Lands in San Francisco on Saturday, August 10th; a testament to her steadily growing profile and stardom. Next month, Mimi will join The Jonas Brothers on the UK & European legs of their FIVE ALBUMS: ONE NIGHT tour, kicking off on September 9th in Belfast. She also recently concluded a massive North American tour with Benson Boone, her most expansive run of live shows to date. For a full list of tour dates, please visit www.mimiwebb.com.



‘Erase You’ serves as the follow-up to ‘Mistake’ out earlier this summer to critical and fan praise. Listen to ‘Mistake’ HERE. Watch the official video HERE.

MORE ABOUT MIMI WEBB

Mimi Webb signed to Epic Records in 2021 following an extraordinary come-up in her native UK that included over a quarter-billion streams and the admiration of global tastemakers, from Wonderland to teen VOGUE. Her debut EP with Epic, ‘Seven Shades of Heartbreak’, introduced her to a mainstream global audience, and gave fans a taste of her stardom, particularly with records like ‘Good Without’ and ‘Dumb Love’, which earned Webb concurrent Top 15 placements on the UK Singles Chart, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished since Dua Lipa in 2017. Webb went on to play a sold-out trek of Australia before diving into the campaign for her debut full-length studio album, ‘Amelia’, released in April 2023. The album earned Webb a #4 peak on the UK Albums Chart, a career best, and sports the single ‘House On Fire’, which has become a smash hit, amassing over 115M Spotify streams and over 10M music video views on YouTube. The album also boasts the successful singles ‘Red Flags’ and ‘Ghost Of You’.

Credit: Colin Solal Cardo

