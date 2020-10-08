Millyz Releases Cover Art And Track Listing For New Album 'Blanco 3'

Featuring Tracks With Jim Jones, Sosa Geek, Merkules, Chris Webby, Nino Man, And More

Massachusetts-based rapper Millyz has released the cover art and tracklisting for his upcoming new album "Blanco 3" distributed by Perfect Time Music Group. "Blanco 3" was executive produced by Jadakiss, and will feature guest appearances by Jim Jones, Sosa Geek, Merkules, Chris Webby, Nino Man, and more. Pre-order online at https://go.perfecttimemusicgroup.com/blanco3.

Millyz launched the album with the monstrous lead single "Himalayas", which has since stacked up more than 300,000 views and gone viral. Watch "Himalayas" below.

Millyz has cemented his reputation as a seasoned lyricist through his freestyles on Sway, Funk Flex, Showoff Radio and more. Millyz has also taken those performance skills on the road, touring both the US & Europe alongside heavyweights like Jadakiss and Dave East. Artistically, Millyz is unlike others, with his authentic voice and versatility he effortlessly flows over a wide range of beats from Trap to Melodic to Classic East Coast.

Drawing from his past, celebrating his present, and highlighting his neighborhood shapes the world view he presents. The result is music with the underlying theme of pain, struggle, and honesty.

The tracklisting for Millyz new album "Blanco 3" is as follows:



1. Blanco Tres

2. Omerta Freestyle

3. Atlantis [feat. Sosa Geek]

4. Heightened Senses [feat. Jim Jones]

5. Outcast

6. Frisbee [feat. Sosa Geek]

7. R.L.S.

8. Alive Again / Lust Song

9. Himalayas

10. The Muscle

11. Interstate [feat. DTheFlyest]

12. Drive Thru [feat. Fat Flee]

13. Riccardis

14. Rain

15. Between Us

16. Pray 4 Me

17. Tension [feat. Nino Man]

18. Dead Homies Calling [feat. E.S]

19. Levitate

20. Relief

21. Grey Poupon [feat. Merkules, Chris Webby]

22. Stay for a While

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You