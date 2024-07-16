Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Join Lucinda Williams on 'Alone and Together: Come Hell or High Water' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Celebrated guitarist and songwriter Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, Fleetwood Mac) and his band The Dirty Knobs are joining with Lucinda Williams and her band for the co-headlining Alone and Together: Come Hell Or High Water tour throughout the Western U.S. this September. The dates will feature both artists performing individually as well as together each night.

Tickets are available via artist presale on July 17 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available to the general public HERE on July 19 at 10 a.m. local time. See below for a complete list of dates.

Campbell & The Knobs are touring in support of their critically acclaimed new full-length Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, out now on BMG. The album includes the track “Hell or High Water,” which features Williams. Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits also features appearances from Graham Nash, Chris Stapleton and fellow Heartbreaker Benmont Tench. Salon hails the record as a “their best album yet,” while Ultimate Classic Rock notes that Campbell has “really grown into [his] role as a lead singer” and Premier Guitar raves that the record is “the most expansive and dynamic album of the Dirty Knobs’ one-of-a-kind ride.” Purchase/stream the album HERE and see below for the complete tracklist.

The band recently shared the singles “Angel of Mercy” and “Dare To Dream.” Of the latter, which features Graham Nash on vocals alongside Campbell, Consequence hails the song as “a straightforward rocker with a sunny disposition,” while Rolling Stone calls it “an inspirational ballad about learning to live in the present.” “Dare to Dream” is complemented by a Chris Phelps-directed music video shot in Tulsa, Oklahoma including footage from The Church Studio where Mudcrutch—the precursor to Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers—made their first studio recordings for Leon Russell’s Shelter Records as they made their way from Gainesville, Florida to Los Angeles in 1974. Watch/share the video HERE and stream/share “Angel of Mercy” HERE.

In additional to Campbell, The Dirty Knobs features fellow Heartbreaker Steve Ferrone on drums, Chris Holt (Don Henley) on guitar and Lance Morrison (Don Henley) on bass.

Campbell also appears on the tribute record Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty—out now on Big Machine Records—performing the Heartbreakers’ track “Ways To Be Wicked” alongside Margo Price.

With Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits, Campbell and the Dirty Knobs (named after tech slang for a broken amp dial) have made the most expansive and dynamic album of the Dirty Knobs’ one-of-a-kind ride. The group was founded in 2000 by Campbell as a writing and club-date project outside the Heartbreakers. The group finally got on record with 2020's Wreckless Abandon and 2022's External Combustion, both made with George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler, who return to co-produce the new album with Campbell.

Those LPs, Campbell says, were the Knobs “trying to find our way as a rock & roll band.” “Now it’s down to great songs,” adds Campbell, “the depth in the lyrics and chords.” He recalls something Petty once told him: “Tom said, ‘I love the English language. There’s so much you can do with it.’ I'm discovering that, too. Looking for rhyme schemes, the right word. At first it was a struggle. Now that door has opened,” Campbell says. “I’ve turned a corner” on Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits. The Dirty Knobs are “still a rock band but growing into different feels.”

MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS

VAGABONDS, VIRGINS & MISFITS

1. The Greatest

2. Angel Of Mercy

3. Dare To Dream (feat. Graham Nash)

4. Hands Are Tied

5. Hell Or High Water (feat. Lucinda Williams)

6. So Alive

7. Shake These Blues

8. Innocent Man

9. Don’t Wait Up (feat. Chris Stapleton & Benmont Tench)

10. My Old Friends

11. Amanda Lynn

LUCINDA WILLIAMS + MIKE CAMPBELL & THE DIRTY KNOBS’ ALONE AND TOGETHER, COME HELL OR HIGH WATER TOUR

September 10—Midland, TX—Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

September 11—Austin, TX—Moody Theater

September 17—Salt Lake City, UT—Eccles Theater

September 20—Las Vegas, NV—The Pearl Theatre at The Palms

September 21—Reno, NV—Silver Legacy

September 23—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater

September 25—Mesa, AZ—Ikeda Theater

September 27—Los Angeles, CA—The Bellwether

September 28—Santa Barbara, CA—Arlington Theatre

September 29—Del Mar, CA—The Sound

