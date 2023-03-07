Migguel Anggelo Announces 'LatinXoxo' Spring Tour

Migguel Anggelo is a Venezuelan-American singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary performing artist and countertenor, dancer, actor and painter. His work explores the intersections of his queer, Latino and immigrant identities using music, physical theater, dance, text and costume. As a theater creator, he has been awarded residencies to develop new works at MASS MoCA, the Kimmel Center, the Miami Light Project and beyond.

LatinXoxo is Migguel Anggelo's nonconforming and self-accepting rallying cry: a break from "Latin Lover" clichés and his own Venezuelan father's gendered expectations. With indelible precision, weaving in and out of the audience, the artist connects past and present while unraveling the stereotypes that would otherwise constrain him. LatinXoxo was designed to immerse an audience in a highly personal story.

It is an artful collage of theater, queer comedy, physical movement, and sumptuous song selections. The musical repertoire spans decades of pop hits, his own original compositions, and the Spanish boleros that defined his youth. LatinXoxo arrives in Salt Lake City, West Palm Beach, Miami Beach, and Stanford this spring. A full itinerary is below.

LatinXoxo runs 70 minutes and is performed in English and Spanish. The show was conceived by Migguel Anggelo; book by C. Julian Jiménez; musical direction by Jaime Lozano; direction by Adrian Alexander Alea.

LatinXoxo Spring Tour Dates:

March 31

Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Presents @ Kingsbury Hall

April 6 & 7

West Palm Beach, FL

The Kravis Center @ Rinker Playhouse

April 8

Miami Beach, FL

FUNDarte's Out in the Tropics Festival @ Miami Beach Bandshell

(co-presented by the Miami Light Project)

May 5 & 6

Stanford, CA

Stanford Live @ The Studio