Midlake Share New Song 'Noble' From Forthcoming Album

Midlake has released their new song, "Noble," today. This latest track from their soon-to-be-released album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, is one of the most personal and moving songs from the LP. The song is named after drummer McKenzie Smith's infant son "Noble" who was born with a rare brain disorder. For anyone who wants to donate or support Noble, please visit here.

"Noble was born with a rare brain disease," says frontman Eric Pulido. "When he was born, they were told the life expectancy of most children with his disease was between six months to two years. The heavy nature of Noble's condition and the new reality for my friend and bandmate McKenzie (and his wife and daughter) wasn't something we took lightly. We were really excited to create this song for him and for Noble to not only acknowledge the struggle but also celebrate this amazing and beautiful boy. The wonderful news is that more than two years later, Noble is still here with us! He has beaten so many odds already and continues to amaze and prove to us how incredibly strong he is. His life is extremely challenging on many levels, so every day we have with him is a precious gift."

"Noble" precedes the eagerly awaited arrival of Midlake's upcoming fifth studio album, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods, due via ATO Records in the US and Bella Union in the UK on Friday, March 18; pre-orders are available now here.

Produced, engineered, and mixed by GRAMMYÂ® Award-winner John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions in the Sky, Sharon Van Etten) at Elmwood Recording Studio in Dallas, TX, For The Sake Of Bethel Woods marks Midlake's first time recording with an outside producer. The result is an album of immersive warmth and mystery from a landmark band once feared lost by fans, but here revivified with freshness and constancy of intent.

A desire to commune with the past and connect with the present, lived experience asserts itself throughout songs such as "Bethel Woods" - named of course for the site of 1969's original 37-acre Woodstock festival field - and the sky-scraping space-rock of "Exile." That same resonant spirit is further embodied by the instantly memorable cover art, designed by pro skateboarder/filmmaker/visual artist Brian Lotti and featuring a striking photo of keyboardist/flautist Jesse Chandler's father, who tragically passed away in 2018.

For The Sake Of Bethel Woods was heralded with the release of the official music video for the mesmerizing song "Bethel Woods." The video was directed by filmmaker Brantley Gutierrez (Paul McCartney, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Diplo) and stars acclaimed actor Michael PeÃ±a (The Shield, Narcos, Ant-Man and the Wasp). The band has also shared live performance videos for "Bethel Woods" as well as the song "Meanwhile..."

The captivating performances - filmed at Dallas, TX's Modern Electric Sound Recorders by director Rett Rogers (Nicole Atkins, Nathaniel Rateliff) and co-director Barbara FG - are part of a series of exclusive live sessions, "Meanwhile In Texas," with additional installments set to premiere in the coming weeks.

Listen to the new single here: