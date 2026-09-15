Melody Federer Releases BLANKET CAPES With Late Burt Bacharach

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Acclaimed singer-songwriter Melody Federer and the late, legendary Burt Bacharach have released a new single, 'Blanket Capes,' out now. The pair collaborated on the piece prior to Bacharach's passing. The track can be heard here.

The track is produced by Daniel Tashian, who was introduced to Bacharach by Federer, a connection that later led to Bacharach and Tashian earning a GRAMMY nomination.

It's easy to become cynical and scoff at the world sometimes. Navigating the day-to-day challenges of life can hinder one's ability to remember what's possible. The hopeful track is a reminder to let an innocent mind run wild with imagination and never forget to dream big.

'Burt truly cared about the state of the world. It broke his heart watching the news. One day he showed me a melody, and it was like a lullaby. The phrase 'Blanket Capes' came to my mind. I was saying, when I was a kid, I felt like I could grow up and save the world. You know how kids pretend to be heroes? And we thought, when do we lose that belief that we can make a difference, because one person truly can! That is what the song is about,' says Melody Federer.

Federer signed a publishing deal with Melody Place in 2025, and has since worked with the label's Nashville roster, including vocalist Katharine McPhee. Previously, she's collaborated alongside musical greats including Pink, Michael Bublé, and Kelly Rowland. She and Bacharach worked together on music that hadn't been released until now.

Bacharach was a Gershwin Prize recipient, Academy Award and Emmy Award winner, and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, among many notable accolades. He dabbled in various genres of music during his lifetime, composing, arranging, conducting, and producing hits for several notable pop stars. Bacharach's music continues to impact generations today through his thoughtful lyrics and creative storytelling.

About Melody Federer

Melody Federer is Texas-born with a nomadic soul. She honed her craft in New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Seattle, and now Nashville, where she continues to gain recognition in the Alt, Indie, Country, and Pop music worlds. Melody has written and worked with a vast range of talents, from major pop artists Pink, Michael Bublé, and Kelly Rowland to up-and-coming country acts Ashley Walls and Braden Hull. She's even crafted alongside songwriting titans including the legendary Burt Bacharach. Her emotional, memorable, and passionate hook lines and lyrics have put her in songwriting rooms with GRAMMY winners Emory Dobyn, Bobby Holland, and Daniel Tashian, as well as GRAMMY nominees Scott Chesak, Billy Mann, Chad Carlson, and Roget Chahayed. Federer has also been releasing solo material. Her single, 'This Town,' is a smoldering Alt-rock track that made radio stand at attention. Her track, 'The Wonder Years,' is an Americana-tinged ballad that received rave reviews and was featured on Elton John's 'The Rocket Hour.'

Her recent release, 'Knocked Up,' is a raw, confessional indie-pop song about getting pregnant young and how it became the best thing that ever happened to her. And Federer's latest release, 'The Day Dolly Died,' is dedicated to another of her heroes, Dolly Parton, who recently passed away. The song has since gained viral activity online.

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