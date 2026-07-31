ALFIE Cover by Neal McCoy to Lead Bacharach-David Country Tribute Album

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Neal McCoy has released a country interpretation of ALFIE, the GRAMMY-winning composition by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, marking the first single from the forthcoming tribute album MELODIC GENIUS: THE SONGS OF Burt Bacharach AND Hal David. The song, which Bacharach once described as his personal favorite among his own compositions, is now available on major streaming platforms. The tribute album is set to arrive on StarVista Music and will feature country artists including McCoy, Lee Brice, Crystal Gayle, Tracy Lawrence and Tanya Tucker performing new interpretations of the songwriting duo's catalog.

For McCoy, recording 'Alfie' was a chance to connect with one of the most introspective songs Bacharach and David had ever written and discover what its message could mean through his own voice and life experiences. ''Alfie' asks questions that never seem to grow old,' said McCoy. 'Every generation hears something different in it, and I hope listeners hear something in my version that speaks to where they are in their own lives.' His interpretation pairs the song's melodies and lyrics about love with the warmth and sincerity of his trademark baritone vocals, transcending genres and bringing a new perspective and sound to an iconic song.

Originally written as the title track for the 1966 film 'Alfie,' the song was originally a hit for Cilla Black (and for Dionne Warwick shortly after) and Bacharach's instrumental version won a GRAMMY Award in 1968. It is one of 11 tracks on the forthcoming tribute album, 'Melodic Genius: The Songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David,' that honors the enduring legacy of one of the most celebrated composers in the history of American popular music. The compilation reimagines their most renowned hits with fresh, inspired interpretations, produced by the award-winning production team of Ed Seay, Joe Chemay and Biff Watson in partnership with StarVista Music. It combines timeless songwriting with the voices of legendary country stars and rising artists including Peyton Aldridge, Jason Canela, Crystal Gayle, Tracy Lawrence, Lauren Lucas, Neal McCoy, Wendy Moten, Cherie Oakley, Rissi Palmer, Lee Brice & Tanya Tucker (in a duet) and Emmy Russell.

The duo of Bacharach and David is one of the most successful songwriting partnerships in American music history. They produced an extraordinary catalog of songs known for their sophisticated harmonic structures, unexpected time-signature changes and inventive jazz-influenced melodies. Their creative partnership yielded more than 70 Top 40 hits in the United States alone and an additional 52 in the United Kingdom. Bacharach earned six GRAMMY Awards, three Academy Awards, an Emmy Award and, alongside David, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Neal McCoy has one of country music's most enduring careers, with 15 studio albums and numerous charted singles. He first reached the top of the charts in 1994 with the back-to-back No. 1 hits, 'No Doubt About It' and 'Wink,' from his platinum-certified album 'No Doubt About It.' His success continued with multiple platinum and gold-certified releases and six additional Top Ten hits, followed by another Top Ten single, 'Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On.' McCoy has completed 17 USO Tours and is the recipient of multiple humanitarian awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Radio Broadcasters and the Masonic Grand Lodge. His 2016 album, 'You Don't Know Me,' will be re-issued by StarVista Music on August 14. The collection of jazz standards was a creative labor of love for McCoy, produced by Steve Tyrell, who won a GRAMMY for Rod Stewart's 'Stardust…The Great American Songbook Volume III.'

ABOUT STARVISTA MUSIC

With years of experience distributing entertainment-based content and live entertainment through its sister company, StarVista LIVE, StarVista Music is a trusted and effective label partner, providing multi-channel marketing, publicity, promotion, in-house creative expertise, and long-standing industry relationships and partnerships.

TRACK LISTING

1. What the World Needs Now — Peyton Aldridge

2. One Less Bell to Answer — Wendy Moten

3. Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head — Lee Brice & Tanya Tucker

MELODIC GENIUS: THE SONGS OF Burt Bacharach AND Hal David will include 11 tracks produced by Ed Seay, Joe Chemay and Biff Watson, featuring performers such as Peyton Aldridge, Jason Canela, Lauren Lucas, Wendy Moten, Cherie Oakley, Rissi Palmer, Emmy Russell and a duet pairing Lee Brice with Tanya Tucker. Bacharach and David's songwriting partnership produced more than 70 Top 40 hits in the United States and earned Bacharach six GRAMMY Awards, three Academy Awards, an Emmy Award and, alongside David, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

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