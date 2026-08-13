Gilbert O'Sullivan Announces ON THE RECORD, 21st Studio Album

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Gilbert O'Sullivan has announced ON THE RECORD, his twenty-first studio album and the latest release in a songwriting career spanning six decades. Set for release via BMG, the album is introduced by its launch track, GROWING OLD DISGRACEFULLY, and serves as the centerpiece of O'Sullivan's 60 Years in Music celebrations, which also include a UK & Ireland tour.

Few songwriters have left such a distinctive mark on popular music. From 'Nothing Rhymed,' 'Alone Again (Naturally),' 'Clair' and 'Get Down' to three Grammy Award nominations, three Ivor Novello Awards, chart-topping albums and millions of records sold worldwide, Gilbert O'Sullivan has created one of the most enduring catalogues in British music. His songwriting continues to inspire artists across generations, with admirers including Paul Weller, Tim Burgess and CMAT, who has described 'Alone Again (Naturally)' as 'the greatest Irish song ever made' and Gilbert as 'one of the greatest songwriters in the world.'

On The Record finds Gilbert as creative as ever. His voice sounds remarkably similar to the young man first encountered on 'Nothing Rhymed' in 1970, while the new songs reflect the melodic invention, lyrical wit and individuality that have defined his writing throughout his career.

Produced by Andy Wright, the album continues the acclaimed partnership established on Driven (2022) and Songbook (2024). Recorded in Gilbert's purpose-built studio in Jersey with the same musicians who have become an integral part of his recent work, the sessions captured thirteen new songs in just five days.

'We have the same musicians. They know how I work. I play the song to them on the piano, we rehearse it a few times, and then we do a take. No rocket science involved. Over five days we did thirteen tracks.'

The album features thirteen new songs including 'It's Me,' 'Growing Old Disgracefully,' 'No Place Like Home' and 'Is That You?,' a duet with Andrea Corr.

For Gilbert, everything begins with the songs. 'Daring to be different was the key for me. The writing has never stopped being the most important thing.'

Nearly sixty years after embarking on his musical journey, Gilbert O'Sullivan remains true to what he wants to say and what he wants to express, both melodically and lyrically. His vision has not wavered in more than half a century, and he continues to write, record and follow his own path.

Asked what still inspires him after all these years, Gilbert's answer captures the spirit of On The Record perfectly:

'Why are we able to keep doing it? You do it because of your love of music. You love what you're hearing. You hear the chords of Burt Bacharach? You want that. I'm a rhythm pianist, I can't tinkle the ivories, but we have the ability to write music because we love what we hear.'

On The Record Track Listing

01.) It's Me

02.) I Suppose

03.) Growing Old Disgracefully

04.) Go The Way I Came

05.) I Must Be Going

06.) Don't Shout

07.) She Never Ceases To Amaze Me

08.) Our Love Is Gonna Grow

09.) Is That You?

10.) Wait

11.) Minus Is A Plus With You

12.) No Place Like Home

13.) See Us Gone

To celebrate the release of On The Record, Gilbert will embark on his 60 Years in Music Tour, performing songs from across an extraordinary catalogue alongside new material from the album.

Gilbert O'Sullivan's '60 Years of Music' Tour Dates

09/01/2026 - Malvern, UK @ Malvern Winter Gardens

09/08/2026 - Milton Keynes, UK @ The Stables

09/09/2026 - Milton Keynes, UK @ The Stables

09/21/2026 – Lancaster, UK @ Lancaster Grand Theatre

09/22/2026 – York, UK @ Grand Opera House

09/24/2026 – Edinburgh, UK @ The Queen's Hall

09/27/2026 – Bradford, UK @ St George's Hall

09/28/2026 – Buxton, UK @ Buxton Opera House

09/30/2026 – Loughborough, UK @ Loughborough Town Hall

10/01/2026 – Doncaster, UK @ Cast

10/03/2026 – Felixstowe, UK @ The Spa Pavilion

10/04/2026 – Bury St Edmunds, UK @ Apex

10/06/2026 – Worthing, UK @ Pavilion Theatre

10/07/2026 – Bristol, UK @ St George's Bristol

10/10/2026 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

10/12/2026 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic

10/29/2026 – Bellingham,, UK @ Forum Theatre Billingham

10/30/2026 – Harrogate, UK @ Harrogate Theatre

11/01-02/2026 – Swindon, UK

11/05/2026 – Portsmouth, UK @ New Theatre Royal

11/06/2026 – Saffron Walden, UK @ Saffron Hall

11/08/2026 – London, UK @ The London Palladium

Tickets are available via Gilbert O'Sullivan's official website.

O'Sullivan's catalog includes NOTHING RHYMED, ALONE AGAIN (NATURALLY), CLAIR and GET DOWN, songs that have earned him three Grammy Award nominations and three Ivor Novello Awards over the course of his career.

Photo Credit: Laura Partain



Photo Credit: Laura Partain

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