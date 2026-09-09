BAILEN to Share 'Send Me Off' Single Ahead of Album SWIM!!!

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New York City trio BAILEN, comprised of Julia and twin brothers David and Daniel Bailen, will release their new album SWIM!!! on Sept 25th, and ahead of the release the band is sharing a final single, 'Send Me Off.'

Nostalgic in sound, 'Send Me Off' is a kaleidoscopic piece of dream-pop that features David's effortlessly soulful falsetto and soaring harmonies. The band channels the sun-soaked cool of artists like HAIM & Fleetwood Mac while remaining entirely assured in their own sound.

On the track, David shares: 'When you feel like you're at an ending, sometimes you need to go back to the beginning. 'Send Me Off' is about looking back at a love that felt bigger than yourself and wanting to revisit that carefree feeling of new love just one last time. We wanted the song to feel like a romance at the end of the world - nostalgic, but still alive, and with a big, anthemic chorus. We wrote and recorded it in our grandparents' basement, and the three of us self-produced, recorded, and mixed the song ourselves.'

Scrappy, self-reliant, and now fully independent, SWIM!!! is BAILEN's first independent endeavor, blending three distinct voices that endlessly reshape one another. The album sprung out of a near-death experience and the euphoric 'f it' mentality that followed. As Julia Bailen watched an out-of-control vehicle careen toward her car, she made a decision: 'If I survive this, I can't quit the band.' She and her parents miraculously survived the 65 mph impact unscathed, and in the aftermath, Julia felt strangely normal. When a paramedic filling out forms recognized her name and gushed about loving the band, David couldn't resist a brotherly jab: 'Are you sure you hadn't just hit your head and assumed he wanted your autograph?'

SWIM!!! follows an already impressive catalog, including BAILEN's John Congleton-produced, critically acclaimed debut Thrilled to Be Here. The band's résumé also includes a top 10 Billboard Adult Alternative hit, TV placements on Sons of Anarchy and Looking for Alaska, and the 2019 single 'Something Tells Me,' named one of the year's best by NPR and one of the decade's best by Spotify. They've appeared on CBS This Morning, The Today Show, and BBC's The One Show and Radio 2, and their acclaimed live shows have led to sold-out headline tours across the US and Europe alongside collaborations with Hozier, Amos Lee, Grace Potter, Jonathan Batiste, and Burt Bacharach.

Across SWIM!!!'s 10 tracks, the band's collaborative chemistry shines through a mix of genres and influences that create a sound that's quintessentially BAILEN. 'We're related, but our voices are pretty distinct as singers and as writers,' David says. 'We pull from our individual and shared experiences growing up together and we blend it together in harmony in a unique way. That is BAILEN.'

The band just wrapped up the West-Coast leg of their SWIM!!! At Your Own Risk tour which saw stops in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. They'll continue next month with their Midwest/East-Coast run which will include performances in Evanston, Indianapolis, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Nashville, and more.

SWIM!!! was produced by the band, and represents the end of a songwriting malaise Julia had been experiencing since the group's last album, 2023's Tired Hearts. The very night of the crash, she wrote the verses to the title track 'SWIM!!!' on a busted up guitar that, along with their Dad's 18th century cello, made it out of the crash mostly in tune. That song eventually became the gravitational core of the record, an anthem of independence and resilience.

Raised in New York City by two freelance classical musicians, the Bailen siblings absorbed everything from chamber music to intricate folk guitar at home, not to mention the countless genres and styles echoing through the streets atop the city's grit and grind. Proudly self-declared the 'scrappiest band you'll meet,' the Bailens do it all: David mixed and engineered the record, Daniel produced and wrote the string arrangements, and Julia was the mind behind all the creative direction.

Recorded between their parents' home, their grandfather's Connecticut basement, and a couple of abandoned churches, SWIM!!! balances intense emotion with tender wit. 'A phrase that we have returned to many times has been 'even at the end of the world there will still be beautiful days,' and this record is really our way of finding those days,' Julia says.

'We all have strong opinions about things, and when we disagree, we disagree fiercely,' Julia says. 'But we're always committed to figuring it out. We'll just keep trying different things. I'll come in with a song, Daniel will add a verse, David will work on the chorus. We keep going until it feels good.'

David concurs, calling the record a healing experience. 'We weren't making music that we expected to be scrutinized or curated. We just wanted every song to work in the room,' he adds. 'We sat in our grandparents' basement, faced each other, and figured out each of these songs in the room: bass, drums, and guitar. Bare bones.'

SWIM!!!

Eve Babitz

Never Gonna Live It Down

Send Me Off

This Is It

Kansas Tornado

Inevitable

In My Name

Some Things

Like You Unreal

SWIM!!! At Your Own Risk Tour Dates

9/15 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

9/16 - Madison, WI - The Bur Oak

9/18 - Indianapolis, IN - HI-FI

9/19 - Evanston, IL - SPACE

10/3 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

10/17 - Marlboro, NY - The Falcon

11/11 - Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust

11/13 - Boston, MA - Cafe 939

11/14 - Amherst, MA - The Drake

11/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

11/18 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

11/20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

11/21 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

Photo Credit: Alex Brown | Download Hi-Res Here



Photo Credit: Alex Brown | Download Hi-Res Here

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