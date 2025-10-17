Melanie C Sets Forthcoming Studio Album 'Sweat,' Shares New Single

Listen to the first single now.
Popstar Melanie C, former member of the Spice Girls, has announced her forthcoming ninth studio album Sweat, due for release on May 1, 2026, via Virgin Music Group. Ahead of the release, she has also dropped a single of the same name. Listen to it below.
Recorded between London, Stockholm, and LA, Sweat is the first album in five years from Melanie C. "I've done a lot of soul-searching," she said. "Now I just want to have some fun and get people dancing again." The album aims to unite every part of her story: the athlete, the pop icon, the underground DJ, and the teenager who fell in love with rave culture.
"There are so many horrific things going on in the world, when you make pop and dance music, it can seem almost churlish. But music is what gets me through tough moments. I'm really happy I am bringing out a joyful record at a very dark time," she shared.
Sweat
Drum Machine
WCPGW
Til' It Breaks
Pressure
Emotional Memory
Attitude
Good For Nothing
Undefeated Champion
Cashmere
Free To Love
One Track Mind
Flick Of The Wrist
Photo credit: Charles Dennington
