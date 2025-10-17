Melanie C Sets Forthcoming Studio Album 'Sweat,' Shares New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Popstar Melanie C, former member of the Spice Girls, has announced her forthcoming ninth studio album Sweat, due for release on May 1, 2026, via Virgin Music Group. Ahead of the release, she has also dropped a single of the same name. Listen to it below.

Recorded between London, Stockholm, and LA, Sweat is the first album in five years from Melanie C. "I've done a lot of soul-searching," she said. "Now I just want to have some fun and get people dancing again." The album aims to unite every part of her story: the athlete, the pop icon, the underground DJ, and the teenager who fell in love with rave culture.

"There are so many horrific things going on in the world, when you make pop and dance music, it can seem almost churlish. But music is what gets me through tough moments. I'm really happy I am bringing out a joyful record at a very dark time," she shared.

SWEAT TRACKLISTING

Sweat

Drum Machine

WCPGW

Til' It Breaks

Pressure

Emotional Memory

Attitude

Good For Nothing

Undefeated Champion

Cashmere

Free To Love

One Track Mind

Flick Of The Wrist

Photo credit: Charles Dennington