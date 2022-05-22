Mayday Parade Releases New Track, 'Losing My Mind,' Ahead of UK Tour

Alternative mainstay Mayday Parade have shared their new single "Losing My Mind," ahead of the band's self-titled 11-year anniversary UK tour which starts May 31 in Nottingham. The track, produced by multi-Platinum music producers Zack Odom & Kenneth Mount, is an outtake from the band's 2021 studio album What It Means To Fall Apart.

"'Losing My Mind' is about being alone and missing the one that got away." says co-vocalist and drummer Jake Bundrick.

Alongside the single, the band teamed up with vegan cake artist Mars fo Dark Hearth (Tony Hawk, AFI, MOTHICA) for a one-shot visualizer which you can check out here.