Mayday Parade Releases New Track, 'Losing My Mind,' Ahead of UK Tour

Mayday Parade will take their high-energy shows on the road throughout the rest of the year with the continuation of their self-titled anniversary tour overseas, the touring festival Sad Summer in the US this summer, and all three dates of this fall's When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://maydayparade.com/#tour.
MAYDAY PARADE TOUR DATES
May 21 - Anchorage, AK - Williwaw Social (w/ Taking Back Sunday)
UK Self-Titled Anniversary Tour
w/ Real Friends & As It Is
May 31 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
June 1 - The Marble Factory - Bristol, UK
June 2 - Leeds Beckett University - Leeds, UK
June 3 - Troxy - London, UK
June 5 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, UK
June 6 - The O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK
June 7 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK
June 8 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
Sad Summer Fest 2022
w/ Waterparks, Neck Deep, + more
July 8 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park @ Cal Expo
July 9 - Anaheim, CA - The Lot @ City National Grove
July 12 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's (Outside)
July 13 - Houston, TX - The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall
July 15 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater
July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
July 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
July 20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds
July 22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17
July 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors
July 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
July 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors
July 27 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion @ OVATION
July 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann
August 2 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica
August 3 - Lewiston, NY - ArtPark Amphitheater
August 5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
The band's seventh studio album What It Means To Fall Apart saw Mayday Parade reunite with longtime producers/collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount. The record follows 2018's Sunnyland which has accrued 82+ MILLION streams and took the band to five continents. Since debuting with 2007's certified GOLD album, A Lesson in Romantics, the band has sold over 1.7 MILLION albums in the US alone, steadily amassing their worldwide following.
Mayday Parade is Derek Sanders (vocals/piano/guitar), Alex Garcia (guitar), Brooks Betts (guitar), Jeremy Lenzo (bass), and Jake Bundrick (vocals/drums).
