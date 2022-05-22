Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mayday Parade Releases New Track, 'Losing My Mind,' Ahead of UK Tour

The tour begins on May 31st in Nottingham.

May. 22, 2022  
Alternative mainstay Mayday Parade have shared their new single "Losing My Mind," ahead of the band's self-titled 11-year anniversary UK tour which starts May 31 in Nottingham. The track, produced by multi-Platinum music producers Zack Odom & Kenneth Mount, is an outtake from the band's 2021 studio album What It Means To Fall Apart.

"'Losing My Mind' is about being alone and missing the one that got away." says co-vocalist and drummer Jake Bundrick.

Alongside the single, the band teamed up with vegan cake artist Mars fo Dark Hearth (Tony Hawk, AFI, MOTHICA) for a one-shot visualizer which you can check out here.

Mayday Parade will take their high-energy shows on the road throughout the rest of the year with the continuation of their self-titled anniversary tour overseas, the touring festival Sad Summer in the US this summer, and all three dates of this fall's When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. For more information, visit https://maydayparade.com/#tour.

MAYDAY PARADE TOUR DATES

May 21 - Anchorage, AK - Williwaw Social (w/ Taking Back Sunday)

UK Self-Titled Anniversary Tour

w/ Real Friends & As It Is

May 31 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK

June 1 - The Marble Factory - Bristol, UK

June 2 - Leeds Beckett University - Leeds, UK

June 3 - Troxy - London, UK

June 5 - SWG3 Studio Warehouse - Glasgow, UK

June 6 - The O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

June 7 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

June 8 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK

Sad Summer Fest 2022

w/ Waterparks, Neck Deep, + more

July 8 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park @ Cal Expo

July 9 - Anaheim, CA - The Lot @ City National Grove

July 12 - Dallas, TX - Gilley's (Outside)

July 13 - Houston, TX - The Lawn @ White Oak Music Hall

July 15 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

July 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

July 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

July 20 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot Festival Grounds

July 22 - New York, NY - The Rooftop @ Pier 17

July 23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

July 24 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

July 26 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors

July 27 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion @ OVATION

July 29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage @ The Mann

August 2 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion @ Nautica

August 3 - Lewiston, NY - ArtPark Amphitheater

August 5 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

Oct 22-23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

The band's seventh studio album What It Means To Fall Apart saw Mayday Parade reunite with longtime producers/collaborators Zack Odom and Kenneth Mount. The record follows 2018's Sunnyland which has accrued 82+ MILLION streams and took the band to five continents. Since debuting with 2007's certified GOLD album, A Lesson in Romantics, the band has sold over 1.7 MILLION albums in the US alone, steadily amassing their worldwide following.

Mayday Parade is Derek Sanders (vocals/piano/guitar), Alex Garcia (guitar), Brooks Betts (guitar), Jeremy Lenzo (bass), and Jake Bundrick (vocals/drums).

